Trey Lyles and his Sacramento Kings teammates hit the court versus the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.

Lyles, in his most recent showing, had eight points in a 120-80 win over the Trail Blazers.

Below we will dive into Lyles' stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Trey Lyles Prop Bets vs. the Trail Blazers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 7.8 7.8 Rebounds 4.5 4.0 4.8 Assists -- 0.9 0.9 PRA -- 12.7 13.5 PR 14.5 11.8 12.6 3PM 1.5 1.2 1.3



Trey Lyles Insights vs. the Trail Blazers

Lyles has taken 5.5 shots per game this season and made 2.5 per game, which account for 5.6% and 5.2%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's taken 3.2 threes per game, or 7.7% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Kings rank 13th in possessions per game with 103.2. His opponents, the Trail Blazers, have one of the slowest tempos with 100.9 possessions per contest.

The Trail Blazers allow 116.4 points per contest, 19th-ranked in the league.

On the glass, the Trail Blazers have allowed 42.8 rebounds per contest, which puts them 13th in the league.

The Trail Blazers are the 29th-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 26.5 assists per game.

The Trail Blazers give up 12.3 made 3-pointers per contest, 14th-ranked in the league.

Trey Lyles vs. the Trail Blazers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/29/2023 21 8 4 0 2 0 0 2/23/2023 21 7 5 2 1 0 0 10/19/2022 15 6 4 0 2 0 1

