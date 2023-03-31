The Utah Jazz, with Talen Horton-Tucker, face the Boston Celtics at 7:30 PM ET on Friday.

In a 128-117 win over the Spurs (his previous action) Horton-Tucker put up 41 points and five assists.

If you'd like to place a bet on Horton-Tucker's props, we break down his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Talen Horton-Tucker Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 19.5 9.9 18.8 Rebounds 4.5 3.1 5.1 Assists 5.5 3.6 6.7 PRA 29.5 16.6 30.6 PR 24.5 13 23.9 3PM 1.5 0.9 1.6



Talen Horton-Tucker Insights vs. the Celtics

This season, Talen Horton-Tucker has made 3.7 field goals per game, which accounts for 7.1% of his team's total makes.

He's put up 3.0 threes per game, or 6.5% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Horton-Tucker's Jazz average 103.6 possessions per game, which ranks 11th among NBA teams, while the Celtics have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 12th with 102.1 possessions per contest.

Giving up 111.8 points per game, the Celtics are the sixth-ranked team in the league defensively.

Conceding 44.0 rebounds per contest, the Celtics are the 18th-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Celtics are the second-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 23.2 assists per contest.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Celtics have given up 11.8 makes per contest, sixth in the NBA.

Talen Horton-Tucker vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/18/2023 28 19 7 5 1 0 1

