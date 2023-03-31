Malik Monk's Sacramento Kings take the court versus the Portland Trail Blazers at 10:00 PM ET on Friday.

Last time out, which was on March 29, Monk produced 19 points, six rebounds and six assists in a 120-80 win versus the Trail Blazers.

With prop bets available for Monk, let's look at some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.

Malik Monk Prop Bets vs. the Trail Blazers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 13.5 12.2 Rebounds 2.5 2.7 3.0 Assists 3.5 3.9 3.8 PRA 19.5 20.1 19 PR 15.5 16.2 15.2 3PM 1.5 1.8 2.4



Malik Monk Insights vs. the Trail Blazers

This season, he's put up 11.3% of the Kings' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 10.3 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 12.9% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.8 per game.

Monk's Kings average 103.2 possessions per game, which ranks 13th among NBA teams, while the Trail Blazers are one of the league's slowest with 100.9 possessions per contest.

The Trail Blazers are the 19th-best defensive squad in the league, allowing 116.4 points per game.

The Trail Blazers are the 13th-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 42.8 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Trail Blazers have given up 26.5 per contest, 29th in the league.

Allowing 12.3 made 3-pointers per game, the Trail Blazers are the 14th-ranked team in the NBA.

Malik Monk vs. the Trail Blazers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/29/2023 22 19 6 6 5 0 1 2/23/2023 21 15 3 2 1 0 0 10/19/2022 16 6 2 3 2 1 0

