The Utah Jazz, Kris Dunn included, face the Boston Celtics on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

In a 128-117 win over the Spurs (his previous action) Dunn posted 17 points, five assists and two steals.

In this piece we'll dive into Dunn's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Kris Dunn Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 11.5 10.8 Rebounds 3.5 4.1 4.1 Assists 4.5 5.2 5.7 PRA 21.5 20.8 20.6 PR 16.5 15.6 14.9 3PM 0.5 0.8 0.5



Kris Dunn Insights vs. the Celtics

This season, he's put up 2.2% of the Jazz's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 9.2 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 1.2% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 0.8 per game.

Dunn's opponents, the Celtics, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 102.1 possessions per game, while his Jazz average 103.6 per game, which ranks 11th among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Celtics are sixth in the league, conceding 111.8 points per game.

On the glass, the Celtics are ranked 18th in the league, giving up 44.0 rebounds per game.

The Celtics allow 23.2 assists per contest, second-ranked in the NBA.

The Celtics give up 11.8 made 3-pointers per game, sixth-ranked in the league.

Kris Dunn vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/18/2023 20 7 2 6 1 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.