Moda Center is where the Sacramento Kings (46-30) and Portland Trail Blazers (32-44) will match up on Friday at 10:00 PM ET. De'Aaron Fox is one of the players to watch when these two teams hit the hardwood.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup, which you can watch on ROOT SPORTS Northwest with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

How to Watch Kings vs. Trail Blazers

Game Day: Friday, March 31

Friday, March 31 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Moda Center

Moda Center Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon Live Stream: Watch on fuboTV!

Watch Domantas Sabonis, Damian Lillard and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to fuboTV.

Kings' Last Game

The Trail Blazers were defeated by the Kings on Wednesday, 120-80. Shaedon Sharpe scored 30 in a losing effort, while Malik Monk led the winning team with 19 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Malik Monk 19 6 6 1 0 5 De'Aaron Fox 18 3 6 2 0 2 Kevin Huerter 17 4 4 0 1 3

Want to include one of these players in your daily fantasy lineup? Sign up with our link and get a special offer from FanDuel!

Kings Players to Watch

Sabonis paces his squad in both rebounds (12.4) and assists (7.2) per game, and also averages 19.1 points. At the other end, he puts up 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Fox is tops on his team in points per game (25.2), and also averages 4.1 rebounds and 6.1 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Harrison Barnes is posting 15 points, 1.6 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game.

Kevin Huerter is posting 15.4 points, 3 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game.

Monk puts up 13.5 points, 2.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Domantas Sabonis 20 13.5 8.5 0.7 0.6 0.2 De'Aaron Fox 21.8 3.2 4 0.8 0.4 2.3 Malik Monk 12.2 3 3.8 0.7 0.4 2.4 Keegan Murray 13.4 4.9 1.1 0.7 0.3 3.3 Harrison Barnes 14.7 4.2 1.7 0.1 0 1.6

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area.