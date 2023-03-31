How to Watch the Kings vs. Trail Blazers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 31
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 1:35 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Portland Trail Blazers (32-44) hope to break an eight-game home losing streak when they host the Sacramento Kings (46-30) on March 31, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Trail Blazers and Kings.
Kings vs. Trail Blazers Game Info
- When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon
- TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Kings Stats Insights
- This season, the Kings have a 49.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.8% higher than the 48.8% of shots the Trail Blazers' opponents have made.
- Sacramento has a 34-5 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 48.8% from the field.
- The Kings are the 22nd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers sit at 27th.
- The 121 points per game the Kings average are just 4.6 more points than the Trail Blazers give up (116.4).
- Sacramento is 40-9 when scoring more than 116.4 points.
Kings Home & Away Comparison
- In home games, the Kings are scoring 5.8 more points per game (123.8) than they are in road games (118).
- At home, Sacramento is giving up 3.2 more points per game (119.6) than in away games (116.4).
- When it comes to three-point shooting, the Kings have performed better when playing at home this season, averaging 14 three-pointers per game with a 38.8% three-point percentage, compared to 13.5 threes per game and a 35.6% three-point percentage in away games.
Kings Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Matthew Dellavedova
|Out
|Finger
