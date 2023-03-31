The Portland Trail Blazers (32-44) hope to break an eight-game home losing streak when they host the Sacramento Kings (46-30) on March 31, 2023.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Trail Blazers and Kings, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to fuboTV.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Kings vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, March 31, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest

ROOT SPORTS Northwest Watch Kings vs. Trail Blazers with fuboTV

Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.

Kings Stats Insights

This season, the Kings have a 49.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.8% higher than the 48.8% of shots the Trail Blazers' opponents have made.

Sacramento has a 34-5 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 48.8% from the field.

The Kings are the 22nd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers sit at 27th.

The 121 points per game the Kings average are just 4.6 more points than the Trail Blazers give up (116.4).

Sacramento is 40-9 when scoring more than 116.4 points.

Kings Home & Away Comparison

In home games, the Kings are scoring 5.8 more points per game (123.8) than they are in road games (118).

At home, Sacramento is giving up 3.2 more points per game (119.6) than in away games (116.4).

When it comes to three-point shooting, the Kings have performed better when playing at home this season, averaging 14 three-pointers per game with a 38.8% three-point percentage, compared to 13.5 threes per game and a 35.6% three-point percentage in away games.

Kings Injuries