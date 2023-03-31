The injury report for the Sacramento Kings (46-30) ahead of their matchup with the Portland Trail Blazers (32-44) currently includes just one player. The matchup starts at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, March 31 from Moda Center.

The teams meet once again after the Kings took down the Trail Blazers 120-80 Wednesday. Malik Monk topped the Kings with 19 points, while Shaedon Sharpe scored 30 for the Trail Blazers.

Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Matthew Dellavedova PG Out Finger 1.5 0.4 1.3

Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report Today

Trail Blazers Injuries: Jusuf Nurkic: Out (Knee), Jerami Grant: Out (Quadricep), Justise Winslow: Out (Ankle), Ryan Arcidiacono: Questionable (Lumbar), Damian Lillard: Out For Season (Calf), Anfernee Simons: Out (Foot), Cameron Reddish: Questionable (Lumbar), Trendon Watford: Questionable (Ankle), Keon Johnson: Out (Finger)

Kings vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV: ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-CA

Kings Season Insights

The Kings score only 4.6 more points per game (121) than the Trail Blazers allow (116.4).

When Sacramento scores more than 116.4 points, it is 40-9.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Kings have had a hard time putting the ball in the basket over their last 10 games, scoring 119.4 points per contest over that span as opposed to the 121 they've racked up over the course of this season.

Sacramento connects on 13.8 three-pointers per game (fifth-most in the league) at a 37.2% rate (eighth-best in the NBA), compared to the 12.4 per game its opponents make at a 37% rate.

The Kings rank first in the league by averaging 117.2 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 23rd in the NBA, allowing 114.1 points per 100 possessions.

Kings vs. Trail Blazers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Kings -14 231

