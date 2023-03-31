The Portland Trail Blazers (32-44) are big, 13.5-point underdogs as they try to turn around a four-game losing streak when they host the Sacramento Kings (46-30) on Friday, March 31, 2023 at Moda Center. The game airs at 10:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-CA. The point total in the matchup is 230.5.

Kings vs. Trail Blazers Odds & Info

  • When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon
  • TV: ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-CA
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Kings -13.5 230.5

Kings Betting Records & Stats

  • Sacramento's 76 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 230.5 points 52 times.
  • Sacramento has an average point total of 239 in its contests this year, 8.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • So far this season, the Kings have compiled a 42-34-0 record against the spread.
  • Sacramento has won 34, or 70.8%, of the 48 games it has played as the favorite this season.
  • Sacramento has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -1100.
  • The Kings have a 91.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Kings vs. Trail Blazers Over/Under Stats

Kings vs Trail Blazers Total Facts
Games Over 230.5 % of Games Over 230.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Kings 52 68.4% 121 234.4 118 234.4 236
Trail Blazers 37 48.7% 113.4 234.4 116.4 234.4 229.4

Additional Kings Insights & Trends

  • The Kings have a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 6-4 overall in their last 10 games.
  • In their past 10 games, the Kings have hit the over five times.
  • Against the spread, Sacramento has played worse when playing at home, covering 18 times in 39 home games, and 24 times in 37 road games.
  • The 121 points per game the Kings average are just 4.6 more points than the Trail Blazers allow (116.4).
  • Sacramento has a 33-16 record against the spread and a 40-9 record overall when putting up more than 116.4 points.

Kings vs. Trail Blazers Betting Splits

Kings and Trail Blazers Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Kings 42-34 1-0 38-38
Trail Blazers 35-41 0-1 37-39

Kings vs. Trail Blazers Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Kings Trail Blazers
121
Points Scored (PG)
 113.4
1
NBA Rank (PPG)
 19
33-16
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 20-5
40-9
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 20-5
118
Points Allowed (PG)
 116.4
26
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 19
18-6
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 30-20
18-6
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 26-24

