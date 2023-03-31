Kings vs. Trail Blazers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Portland Trail Blazers (32-44) are big, 13.5-point underdogs as they try to turn around a four-game losing streak when they host the Sacramento Kings (46-30) on Friday, March 31, 2023 at Moda Center. The game airs at 10:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-CA. The point total in the matchup is 230.5.
Kings vs. Trail Blazers Odds & Info
- When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon
- TV: ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-CA
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Kings
|-13.5
|230.5
Kings Betting Records & Stats
- Sacramento's 76 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 230.5 points 52 times.
- Sacramento has an average point total of 239 in its contests this year, 8.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- So far this season, the Kings have compiled a 42-34-0 record against the spread.
- Sacramento has won 34, or 70.8%, of the 48 games it has played as the favorite this season.
- Sacramento has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -1100.
- The Kings have a 91.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
Kings vs. Trail Blazers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 230.5
|% of Games Over 230.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Kings
|52
|68.4%
|121
|234.4
|118
|234.4
|236
|Trail Blazers
|37
|48.7%
|113.4
|234.4
|116.4
|234.4
|229.4
Additional Kings Insights & Trends
- The Kings have a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 6-4 overall in their last 10 games.
- In their past 10 games, the Kings have hit the over five times.
- Against the spread, Sacramento has played worse when playing at home, covering 18 times in 39 home games, and 24 times in 37 road games.
- The 121 points per game the Kings average are just 4.6 more points than the Trail Blazers allow (116.4).
- Sacramento has a 33-16 record against the spread and a 40-9 record overall when putting up more than 116.4 points.
Kings vs. Trail Blazers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Kings
|42-34
|1-0
|38-38
|Trail Blazers
|35-41
|0-1
|37-39
Kings vs. Trail Blazers Point Insights
|Kings
|Trail Blazers
|121
|113.4
|1
|19
|33-16
|20-5
|40-9
|20-5
|118
|116.4
|26
|19
|18-6
|30-20
|18-6
|26-24
