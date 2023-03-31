The Portland Trail Blazers (32-44) are big, 13.5-point underdogs as they try to turn around a four-game losing streak when they host the Sacramento Kings (46-30) on Friday, March 31, 2023 at Moda Center. The game airs at 10:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-CA. The point total in the matchup is 230.5.

Kings vs. Trail Blazers Odds & Info

When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, March 31, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV: ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-CA

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kings -13.5 230.5

Kings Betting Records & Stats

Sacramento's 76 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 230.5 points 52 times.

Sacramento has an average point total of 239 in its contests this year, 8.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, the Kings have compiled a 42-34-0 record against the spread.

Sacramento has won 34, or 70.8%, of the 48 games it has played as the favorite this season.

Sacramento has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -1100.

The Kings have a 91.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Kings vs. Trail Blazers Over/Under Stats

Kings vs Trail Blazers Total Facts Games Over 230.5 % of Games Over 230.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kings 52 68.4% 121 234.4 118 234.4 236 Trail Blazers 37 48.7% 113.4 234.4 116.4 234.4 229.4

Additional Kings Insights & Trends

The Kings have a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 6-4 overall in their last 10 games.

In their past 10 games, the Kings have hit the over five times.

Against the spread, Sacramento has played worse when playing at home, covering 18 times in 39 home games, and 24 times in 37 road games.

The 121 points per game the Kings average are just 4.6 more points than the Trail Blazers allow (116.4).

Sacramento has a 33-16 record against the spread and a 40-9 record overall when putting up more than 116.4 points.

Kings vs. Trail Blazers Betting Splits

Kings and Trail Blazers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kings 42-34 1-0 38-38 Trail Blazers 35-41 0-1 37-39

Kings vs. Trail Blazers Point Insights

Scoring Insights Kings Trail Blazers 121 Points Scored (PG) 113.4 1 NBA Rank (PPG) 19 33-16 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 20-5 40-9 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 20-5 118 Points Allowed (PG) 116.4 26 NBA Rank (PAPG) 19 18-6 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 30-20 18-6 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 26-24

