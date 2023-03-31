Kings vs. Trail Blazers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 31
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 1:54 PM PDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Portland Trail Blazers (32-44) host the Sacramento Kings (46-30) after losing eight home games in a row. The Kings are heavy favorites by 14 points in the contest, which tips at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, March 31, 2023.
Kings vs. Trail Blazers Game Info & Odds
- Date: Friday, March 31, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-CA
- Location: Portland, Oregon
- Venue: Moda Center
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Kings with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Kings vs. Trail Blazers Score Prediction
- Prediction: Kings 120 - Trail Blazers 115
Spread & Total Prediction for Kings vs. Trail Blazers
- Pick ATS: Trail Blazers (+ 14)
- Pick OU:
Over (231)
- The Trail Blazers (34-41-1 ATS) have covered the spread 55.3% of the time, 10.6% less often than the Kings (42-33-1) this year.
- Sacramento covers the spread when it is a 14-point favorite or more 100% of the time. That's more often than Portland covers as an underdog of 14 or more (never covered this season).
- Sacramento's games have gone over the total 50% of the time this season (38 out of 76), which is more often than Portland's games have (37 out of 76).
- The Kings have a .694 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (34-15) this season while the Trail Blazers have a .302 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (13-30).
Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Kings Performance Insights
- Although Sacramento is allowing 118 points per game (fifth-worst in NBA) on defense, its offense has been strong, as it ranks best in the league by putting up 121 points per game.
- With 27.1 assists per game, the Kings are fourth-best in the league in the category.
- The Kings are top-five this year in three-point shooting, ranking fifth-best in the league with 13.8 three-pointers per game. Meanwhile, they rank eighth with a 37.2% shooting percentage from beyond the arc.
- Of the shots taken by Sacramento in 2022-23, 57.7% of them have been two-pointers (68.3% of the team's made baskets) and 42.3% have been threes (31.7%).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.