The Portland Trail Blazers (32-44) host the Sacramento Kings (46-30) after losing eight home games in a row. The Kings are heavy favorites by 14 points in the contest, which tips at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, March 31, 2023.

Kings vs. Trail Blazers Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 31, 2023

Friday, March 31, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-CA

ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-CA Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon Venue: Moda Center

Kings vs. Trail Blazers Score Prediction

Prediction: Kings 120 - Trail Blazers 115

Spread & Total Prediction for Kings vs. Trail Blazers

Pick ATS: Trail Blazers (+ 14)

Trail Blazers (+ 14) Pick OU: Over (231)



The Trail Blazers (34-41-1 ATS) have covered the spread 55.3% of the time, 10.6% less often than the Kings (42-33-1) this year.

Sacramento covers the spread when it is a 14-point favorite or more 100% of the time. That's more often than Portland covers as an underdog of 14 or more (never covered this season).

Sacramento's games have gone over the total 50% of the time this season (38 out of 76), which is more often than Portland's games have (37 out of 76).

The Kings have a .694 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (34-15) this season while the Trail Blazers have a .302 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (13-30).

Kings Performance Insights

Although Sacramento is allowing 118 points per game (fifth-worst in NBA) on defense, its offense has been strong, as it ranks best in the league by putting up 121 points per game.

With 27.1 assists per game, the Kings are fourth-best in the league in the category.

The Kings are top-five this year in three-point shooting, ranking fifth-best in the league with 13.8 three-pointers per game. Meanwhile, they rank eighth with a 37.2% shooting percentage from beyond the arc.

Of the shots taken by Sacramento in 2022-23, 57.7% of them have been two-pointers (68.3% of the team's made baskets) and 42.3% have been threes (31.7%).

