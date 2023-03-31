The Portland Trail Blazers (32-44), on Friday, March 31, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET, will attempt to stop an eight-game home losing streak when hosting the Sacramento Kings (46-30).

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Kings vs. Trail Blazers matchup

Kings vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

  • Date: Friday, March 31, 2023
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-CA
  • Location: Portland, Oregon
  • Venue: Moda Center

Kings vs. Trail Blazers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kings Moneyline Trail Blazers Moneyline
DraftKings Kings (-14) 231 -975 +675
BetMGM Kings (-13.5) 230.5 -1100 +700
PointsBet Kings (-15) 231.5 -1429 +850
Tipico Kings (-14.5) 231.5 -1300 +850

Kings vs. Trail Blazers Betting Trends

  • The Kings are outscoring opponents by three points per game with a +223 scoring differential overall. They put up 121 points per game (first in the NBA) and give up 118 per contest (26th in the league).
  • The Trail Blazers have been outscored by three points per game (posting 113.4 points per game, 19th in league, while conceding 116.4 per contest, 19th in NBA) and have a -228 scoring differential.
  • These teams score 234.4 points per game combined, 3.4 more than this game's over/under.
  • Opponents of these two teams put up 234.4 combined points per game, 3.4 more points than this matchup's total.
  • Sacramento has put together a 42-32-2 record against the spread this season.
  • Portland is 34-41-1 ATS this year.

Kings and Trail Blazers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs
Kings +5000 +2000 -
Trail Blazers +100000 +90000 -

