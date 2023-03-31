Kings vs. Trail Blazers: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 31
The Portland Trail Blazers (32-44), on Friday, March 31, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET, will attempt to stop an eight-game home losing streak when hosting the Sacramento Kings (46-30).
You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Kings vs. Trail Blazers matchup in this article.
Kings vs. Trail Blazers Game Info
- Date: Friday, March 31, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-CA
- Location: Portland, Oregon
- Venue: Moda Center
Kings vs. Trail Blazers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kings Moneyline
|Trail Blazers Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Kings (-14)
|231
|-975
|+675
|BetMGM
|Kings (-13.5)
|230.5
|-1100
|+700
|PointsBet
|Kings (-15)
|231.5
|-1429
|+850
|Tipico
|Kings (-14.5)
|231.5
|-1300
|+850
Kings vs. Trail Blazers Betting Trends
- The Kings are outscoring opponents by three points per game with a +223 scoring differential overall. They put up 121 points per game (first in the NBA) and give up 118 per contest (26th in the league).
- The Trail Blazers have been outscored by three points per game (posting 113.4 points per game, 19th in league, while conceding 116.4 per contest, 19th in NBA) and have a -228 scoring differential.
- These teams score 234.4 points per game combined, 3.4 more than this game's over/under.
- Opponents of these two teams put up 234.4 combined points per game, 3.4 more points than this matchup's total.
- Sacramento has put together a 42-32-2 record against the spread this season.
- Portland is 34-41-1 ATS this year.
Kings and Trail Blazers NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Kings
|+5000
|+2000
|-
|Trail Blazers
|+100000
|+90000
|-
