The Portland Trail Blazers (32-44), on Friday, March 31, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET, will attempt to stop an eight-game home losing streak when hosting the Sacramento Kings (46-30).

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Kings vs. Trail Blazers matchup in this article.

Kings vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

Date: Friday, March 31, 2023

Friday, March 31, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-CA

ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-CA Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon Venue: Moda Center

Kings vs. Trail Blazers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Kings vs. Trail Blazers Betting Trends

The Kings are outscoring opponents by three points per game with a +223 scoring differential overall. They put up 121 points per game (first in the NBA) and give up 118 per contest (26th in the league).

The Trail Blazers have been outscored by three points per game (posting 113.4 points per game, 19th in league, while conceding 116.4 per contest, 19th in NBA) and have a -228 scoring differential.

These teams score 234.4 points per game combined, 3.4 more than this game's over/under.

Opponents of these two teams put up 234.4 combined points per game, 3.4 more points than this matchup's total.

Sacramento has put together a 42-32-2 record against the spread this season.

Portland is 34-41-1 ATS this year.

Kings and Trail Blazers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Kings +5000 +2000 - Trail Blazers +100000 +90000 -

