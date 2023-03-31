Kevin Huerter Player Prop Bets: Kings vs. Trail Blazers - March 31
The Sacramento Kings, Kevin Huerter included, face off versus the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.
In this article, we break down Huerter's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.
Kevin Huerter Prop Bets vs. the Trail Blazers
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|14.5
|15.4
|17.7
|Rebounds
|3.5
|3.4
|3.9
|Assists
|3.5
|3.0
|3.3
|PRA
|21.5
|21.8
|24.9
|PR
|18.5
|18.8
|21.6
|3PM
|2.5
|2.8
|3.5
Kevin Huerter Insights vs. the Trail Blazers
- This season, Kevin Huerter has made 5.6 shots per game, which adds up to 11.9% of his team's total makes.
- Huerter is averaging 6.8 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 16.8% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.
- Huerter's Kings average 103.2 possessions per game, which ranks 13th among NBA teams, while the Trail Blazers are one of the league's slowest with 100.9 possessions per contest.
- The Trail Blazers are the 19th-best defensive squad in the NBA, conceding 116.4 points per game.
- On the boards, the Trail Blazers are 13th in the NBA, giving up 42.8 rebounds per game.
- Looking at assists, the Trail Blazers are 29th in the NBA, allowing 26.5 per contest.
- Looking at 3-pointers, the Trail Blazers are ranked 14th in the league, allowing 12.3 makes per game.
Kevin Huerter vs. the Trail Blazers
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|3/29/2023
|21
|17
|4
|4
|3
|1
|0
|2/23/2023
|26
|10
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|10/19/2022
|29
|23
|3
|2
|6
|0
|1
