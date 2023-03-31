The Sacramento Kings, Kevin Huerter included, face off versus the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.

Huerter put up 17 points and four assists in his previous game, which ended in a 120-80 win against the Trail Blazers.

In this article, we break down Huerter's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Kevin Huerter Prop Bets vs. the Trail Blazers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 15.4 17.7 Rebounds 3.5 3.4 3.9 Assists 3.5 3.0 3.3 PRA 21.5 21.8 24.9 PR 18.5 18.8 21.6 3PM 2.5 2.8 3.5



Kevin Huerter Insights vs. the Trail Blazers

This season, Kevin Huerter has made 5.6 shots per game, which adds up to 11.9% of his team's total makes.

Huerter is averaging 6.8 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 16.8% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Huerter's Kings average 103.2 possessions per game, which ranks 13th among NBA teams, while the Trail Blazers are one of the league's slowest with 100.9 possessions per contest.

The Trail Blazers are the 19th-best defensive squad in the NBA, conceding 116.4 points per game.

On the boards, the Trail Blazers are 13th in the NBA, giving up 42.8 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Trail Blazers are 29th in the NBA, allowing 26.5 per contest.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Trail Blazers are ranked 14th in the league, allowing 12.3 makes per game.

Kevin Huerter vs. the Trail Blazers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/29/2023 21 17 4 4 3 1 0 2/23/2023 26 10 4 0 2 0 1 10/19/2022 29 23 3 2 6 0 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.