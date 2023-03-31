Jaylen Brown and Walker Kessler are two players to watch on Friday at 7:30 PM ET, when the Boston Celtics (53-24) play the Utah Jazz (36-40) at TD Garden.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup, which you can watch on NBC Sports Networks with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

How to Watch Jazz vs. Celtics

Game Day: Friday, March 31

Friday, March 31 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: TD Garden

TD Garden Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Live Stream: Watch on fuboTV!

Watch Jayson Tatum, Kessler and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to fuboTV.

Jazz's Last Game

The Jazz were victorious in their previous game versus the Spurs, 128-117, on Wednesday. Talen Horton-Tucker was their leading scorer with 41 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Talen Horton-Tucker 41 4 5 1 0 6 Kris Dunn 17 4 5 2 0 1 Udoka Azubuike 12 5 1 0 0 0

Want to include one of these players in your daily fantasy lineup? Sign up with our link and get a special offer from FanDuel!

Jazz Players to Watch

The Jazz get 9.1 points, 8.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game from Kessler.

The Jazz receive 12.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game from Kelly Olynyk.

Horton-Tucker gives the Jazz 9.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists per contest. He also puts up 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

The Jazz receive 6.9 points, 1.9 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game from Ochai Agbaji.

The Jazz receive 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game from Kris Dunn.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Walker Kessler 13.2 9.9 1.8 0.2 3 0 Talen Horton-Tucker 18.8 5.1 6.7 0.6 0.1 1.6 Kelly Olynyk 11.7 7.1 5 0.7 0.2 1 Lauri Markkanen 17.5 5.7 1.4 0.3 0.2 2 Kris Dunn 10.8 4.1 5.7 0.8 0.3 0.5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area.