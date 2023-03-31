The Boston Celtics (53-24) aim to build on a three-game home win streak when they host the Utah Jazz (36-40) on March 31, 2023.

Jazz vs. Celtics Game Info

When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, March 31, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: NBC Sports Networks

Jazz Stats Insights

The Jazz's 47.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.9 percentage points higher than the Celtics have allowed to their opponents (46.4%).

Utah has compiled a 26-18 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.4% from the field.

The Jazz are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at 22nd.

The Jazz put up an average of 117.2 points per game, 5.4 more points than the 111.8 the Celtics give up to opponents.

Utah is 33-21 when it scores more than 111.8 points.

Jazz Home & Away Comparison

At home the Jazz are better offensively, putting up 118.1 points per game, compared to 116.4 away. They're also better defensively, giving up 116.6 points per game at home, and 119.1 away.

At home the Jazz are collecting 25.3 assists per game, 1.2 less than away (26.5).

Jazz Injuries