Jazz vs. Celtics Injury Report Today - March 31
The Utah Jazz (36-40) have four players on the injury report for their matchup against the Boston Celtics (53-24) at TD Garden on Friday, March 31 at 7:30 PM ET.
The Jazz enter this contest following a 128-117 victory over the Spurs on Wednesday. Talen Horton-Tucker scored a team-leading 41 points for the Jazz in the victory.
Utah Jazz Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Collin Sexton
|SG
|Out
|Hamstring
|14.3
|2.2
|2.9
|Lauri Markkanen
|PF
|Out
|Hand
|25.7
|8.6
|1.9
|Jordan Clarkson
|SG
|Out
|Finger
|20.8
|4
|4.4
|Rudy Gay
|SF
|Out
|Back
|5.2
|2.9
|1
Boston Celtics Injury Report Today
Celtics Injuries: Jayson Tatum: Questionable (Hip), Al Horford: Questionable (Back), Robert Williams III: Questionable (Knee), Jaylen Brown: Questionable (Back), Payton Pritchard: Questionable (Heel)
Jazz vs. Celtics Game Info
- When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: NBCS-BOS and SportsNet RM
Jazz Season Insights
- The Jazz score an average of 117.2 points per game, 5.4 more points than the 111.8 the Celtics give up.
- Utah is 33-21 when it scores more than 111.8 points.
- The Jazz have performed better offensively in their past 10 games, posting 118.6 points per contest, 1.4 more than their season average of 117.2.
- Utah makes 13.6 three-pointers per game (sixth-most in the league), 1.3 more than its opponents. It shoots 35.7% from beyond the arc (19th in NBA), and its opponents are shooting 36.4%.
- The Jazz score 113.2 points per 100 possessions (11th in league), while giving up 114 points per 100 possessions (22nd in NBA).
Jazz vs. Celtics Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Celtics
|-10
|229
