The Utah Jazz (36-40) have four players on the injury report for their matchup against the Boston Celtics (53-24) at TD Garden on Friday, March 31 at 7:30 PM ET.

The Jazz enter this contest following a 128-117 victory over the Spurs on Wednesday. Talen Horton-Tucker scored a team-leading 41 points for the Jazz in the victory.

Utah Jazz Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Collin Sexton SG Out Hamstring 14.3 2.2 2.9 Lauri Markkanen PF Out Hand 25.7 8.6 1.9 Jordan Clarkson SG Out Finger 20.8 4 4.4 Rudy Gay SF Out Back 5.2 2.9 1

Boston Celtics Injury Report Today

Celtics Injuries: Jayson Tatum: Questionable (Hip), Al Horford: Questionable (Back), Robert Williams III: Questionable (Knee), Jaylen Brown: Questionable (Back), Payton Pritchard: Questionable (Heel)

Jazz vs. Celtics Game Info

When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, March 31, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: NBCS-BOS and SportsNet RM

Jazz Season Insights

The Jazz score an average of 117.2 points per game, 5.4 more points than the 111.8 the Celtics give up.

Utah is 33-21 when it scores more than 111.8 points.

The Jazz have performed better offensively in their past 10 games, posting 118.6 points per contest, 1.4 more than their season average of 117.2.

Utah makes 13.6 three-pointers per game (sixth-most in the league), 1.3 more than its opponents. It shoots 35.7% from beyond the arc (19th in NBA), and its opponents are shooting 36.4%.

The Jazz score 113.2 points per 100 possessions (11th in league), while giving up 114 points per 100 possessions (22nd in NBA).

Jazz vs. Celtics Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Celtics -10 229

