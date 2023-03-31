The Boston Celtics (53-24) welcome in the Utah Jazz (36-40) after victories in three home games in a row. The game tips at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, March 31, 2023.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Celtics vs. Jazz matchup.

Jazz vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Friday, March 31, 2023

Friday, March 31, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BOS and SportsNet RM

NBCS-BOS and SportsNet RM Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Jazz vs. Celtics Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Jazz vs. Celtics Betting Trends

The Celtics have a +500 scoring differential, topping opponents by 6.5 points per game. They're putting up 118.3 points per game to rank second in the league and are allowing 111.8 per outing to rank sixth in the NBA.

The Jazz score 117.2 points per game (sixth in NBA) and give up 117.8 (24th in league) for a -43 scoring differential overall.

These teams rack up a combined 235.5 points per game, 6.5 more points than this matchup's point total.

These teams surrender 229.6 points per game combined, 0.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Boston is 41-33-3 ATS this season.

Utah is 42-33-1 ATS this year.

Jazz and Celtics NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Jazz +100000 +90000 - Celtics +330 +155 -

