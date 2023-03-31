The Sacramento Kings, with Harrison Barnes, take on the Portland Trail Blazers at 10:00 PM ET on Friday.

Barnes tallied seven points in his most recent game, which ended in a 120-80 win versus the Trail Blazers.

In this piece we'll examine Barnes' stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Harrison Barnes Prop Bets vs. the Trail Blazers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 15.0 14.7 Rebounds 4.5 4.6 4.2 Assists -- 1.6 1.7 PRA 19.5 21.2 20.6 PR 17.5 19.6 18.9 3PM 1.5 1.6 1.6



Harrison Barnes Insights vs. the Trail Blazers

Barnes is responsible for taking 11.0% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 9.7 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 11.7% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.6 per game.

The Kings rank 13th in possessions per game with 103.2. His opponents, the Trail Blazers, have one of the slowest tempos with 100.9 possessions per contest.

Allowing 116.4 points per game, the Trail Blazers are the 19th-ranked squad in the league defensively.

On the glass, the Trail Blazers have allowed 42.8 rebounds per game, which puts them 13th in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Trail Blazers have conceded 26.5 per game, 29th in the NBA.

The Trail Blazers are the 14th-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, giving up 12.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Harrison Barnes vs. the Trail Blazers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/29/2023 27 7 4 3 0 0 0 2/23/2023 24 15 2 2 1 0 1 10/19/2022 31 9 8 4 0 1 0

