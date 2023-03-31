Domantas Sabonis Player Prop Bets: Kings vs. Trail Blazers - March 31
The Sacramento Kings, Domantas Sabonis included, take on the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.
We're going to examine Sabonis' prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.
Domantas Sabonis Prop Bets vs. the Trail Blazers
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|17.5
|19.1
|20.0
|Rebounds
|11.5
|12.4
|13.5
|Assists
|5.5
|7.2
|8.5
|PRA
|35.5
|38.7
|42
|PR
|29.5
|31.5
|33.5
|3PM
|0.5
|0.4
|0.2
Looking to bet on one or more of Domantas Sabonis' player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!
Domantas Sabonis Insights vs. the Trail Blazers
- This season, he's put up 13.2% of the Kings' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 11.9 per contest.
- Sabonis' Kings average 103.2 possessions per game, which ranks 13th among NBA teams, while the Trail Blazers are one of the league's slowest with 100.9 possessions per contest.
- Allowing 116.4 points per game, the Trail Blazers are the 19th-ranked squad in the league defensively.
- The Trail Blazers allow 42.8 rebounds per contest, ranking 13th in the NBA.
- The Trail Blazers give up 26.5 assists per game, 29th-ranked in the NBA.
- Looking at 3-pointers, the Trail Blazers have conceded 12.3 makes per game, 14th in the league.
Domantas Sabonis vs. the Trail Blazers
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|3/29/2023
|26
|15
|12
|4
|0
|0
|1
|2/23/2023
|32
|18
|17
|10
|0
|0
|3
|10/19/2022
|33
|13
|4
|5
|0
|1
|1
Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Sabonis or any of his Kings teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.