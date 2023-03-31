The Sacramento Kings, Domantas Sabonis included, take on the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.

Sabonis, in his previous game (March 29 win against the Trail Blazers) put up 15 points, 12 rebounds and four assists.

We're going to examine Sabonis' prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Domantas Sabonis Prop Bets vs. the Trail Blazers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 19.1 20.0 Rebounds 11.5 12.4 13.5 Assists 5.5 7.2 8.5 PRA 35.5 38.7 42 PR 29.5 31.5 33.5 3PM 0.5 0.4 0.2



Domantas Sabonis Insights vs. the Trail Blazers

This season, he's put up 13.2% of the Kings' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 11.9 per contest.

Sabonis' Kings average 103.2 possessions per game, which ranks 13th among NBA teams, while the Trail Blazers are one of the league's slowest with 100.9 possessions per contest.

Allowing 116.4 points per game, the Trail Blazers are the 19th-ranked squad in the league defensively.

The Trail Blazers allow 42.8 rebounds per contest, ranking 13th in the NBA.

The Trail Blazers give up 26.5 assists per game, 29th-ranked in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Trail Blazers have conceded 12.3 makes per game, 14th in the league.

Domantas Sabonis vs. the Trail Blazers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/29/2023 26 15 12 4 0 0 1 2/23/2023 32 18 17 10 0 0 3 10/19/2022 33 13 4 5 0 1 1

