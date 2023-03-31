De'Aaron Fox's Sacramento Kings take the court versus the Portland Trail Blazers at 10:00 PM ET on Friday.

Fox, in his most recent appearance, had 18 points, six assists and two steals in a 120-80 win over the Trail Blazers.

Below, we dig into Fox's stats and trends to help you find the top prop bets.

De'Aaron Fox Prop Bets vs. the Trail Blazers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 22.5 25.2 23.6 Rebounds 3.5 4.1 3.6 Assists 5.5 6.1 4.6 PRA 31.5 35.4 31.8 PR 26.5 29.3 27.2 3PM 1.5 1.7 2.5



De'Aaron Fox Insights vs. the Trail Blazers

This season, he's put up 18.6% of the Kings' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 18.2 per contest.

Fox is averaging 5.0 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 12.1% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

The Kings rank 13th in possessions per game with 103.2. His opponents, the Trail Blazers, have one of the slowest tempos with 100.9 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Trail Blazers are 19th in the league, conceding 116.4 points per game.

The Trail Blazers concede 42.8 rebounds per game, ranking 13th in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Trail Blazers are ranked 29th in the league, giving up 26.5 per game.

The Trail Blazers are the 14th-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, conceding 12.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

De'Aaron Fox vs. the Trail Blazers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/29/2023 27 18 3 6 2 0 2 2/23/2023 26 31 3 3 2 0 1 10/19/2022 35 33 7 7 5 0 2

