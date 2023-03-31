De'Aaron Fox Player Prop Bets: Kings vs. Trail Blazers - March 31
De'Aaron Fox's Sacramento Kings take the court versus the Portland Trail Blazers at 10:00 PM ET on Friday.
Below, we dig into Fox's stats and trends to help you find the top prop bets.
De'Aaron Fox Prop Bets vs. the Trail Blazers
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|22.5
|25.2
|23.6
|Rebounds
|3.5
|4.1
|3.6
|Assists
|5.5
|6.1
|4.6
|PRA
|31.5
|35.4
|31.8
|PR
|26.5
|29.3
|27.2
|3PM
|1.5
|1.7
|2.5
De'Aaron Fox Insights vs. the Trail Blazers
- This season, he's put up 18.6% of the Kings' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 18.2 per contest.
- Fox is averaging 5.0 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 12.1% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.
- The Kings rank 13th in possessions per game with 103.2. His opponents, the Trail Blazers, have one of the slowest tempos with 100.9 possessions per contest.
- Defensively, the Trail Blazers are 19th in the league, conceding 116.4 points per game.
- The Trail Blazers concede 42.8 rebounds per game, ranking 13th in the NBA.
- In terms of assists, the Trail Blazers are ranked 29th in the league, giving up 26.5 per game.
- The Trail Blazers are the 14th-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, conceding 12.3 made 3-pointers per contest.
De'Aaron Fox vs. the Trail Blazers
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|3/29/2023
|27
|18
|3
|6
|2
|0
|2
|2/23/2023
|26
|31
|3
|3
|2
|0
|1
|10/19/2022
|35
|33
|7
|7
|5
|0
|2
