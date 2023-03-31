Jazz vs. Celtics Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 31
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 10:54 AM PDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Boston Celtics (53-24) host the Utah Jazz (36-40) after winning three straight home games. The Celtics are favored by 9.5 points in the contest, which tips at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, March 31, 2023.
Jazz vs. Celtics Game Info & Odds
- Date: Friday, March 31, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BOS and SportsNet RM
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: TD Garden
Jazz vs. Celtics Score Prediction
- Prediction: Celtics 122 - Jazz 110
Spread & Total Prediction for Jazz vs. Celtics
- Pick ATS: Celtics (- 9.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (229)
- The Celtics (40-34-3 ATS) have covered the spread 51.9% of the time, 3.4% less often than the Jazz (42-34-0) this season.
- Boston covers the spread when it is a 9.5-point favorite or more 50% of the time. That's less often than Utah covers as an underdog of 9.5 or more (75%).
- Boston's games have gone over the total 53.2% of the time this season (41 out of 77), less often than Utah's games have (44 out of 76).
- The Celtics have a .704 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (50-21) this season, higher than the .439 winning percentage for the Jazz as a moneyline underdog (18-23).
Jazz Performance Insights
- With 117.2 points scored per game and 117.8 points conceded, Utah is sixth in the league on offense and 24th defensively.
- At 25.9 assists per game, the Jazz are 10th in the NBA.
- The Jazz are sixth in the NBA in 3-pointers made (13.6 per game) and 19th in 3-point percentage (35.7%).
- In 2022-23, Utah has taken 57.3% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 42.7% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 67.8% of Utah's buckets have been 2-pointers, and 32.2% have been 3-pointers.
