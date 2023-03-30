Golden Knights vs. Sharks: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 8:46 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Vegas Golden Knights (46-22-6) take a seven-game road win streak into a matchup with the San Jose Sharks (20-39-15) on Thursday, March 30 at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SportsNet RM.
Golden Knights vs. Sharks Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SportsNet RM
- Where: SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Golden Knights (-165)
|Sharks (+140)
|6.5
Golden Knights Betting Insights
- The Golden Knights are 30-18 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
- Vegas has a record of 21-9 in games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -165 or shorter (70.0% win percentage).
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Golden Knights' implied win probability is 62.3%.
- In 33 of 74 matches this season, Vegas and its opponent have combined to finish above 6.5 goals.
Golden Knights vs. Sharks Rankings
|Golden Knights Total (Rank)
|Sharks Total (Rank)
|242 (13th)
|Goals
|211 (26th)
|209 (10th)
|Goals Allowed
|280 (30th)
|39 (24th)
|Power Play Goals
|35 (28th)
|40 (9th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|37 (3rd)
Golden Knights Advanced Stats
- Seven of Vegas' past 10 games hit the over.
- The Golden Knights and their opponents combined for an average of 6.5 goals in the past 10 games, equal to the over/under set for this matchup.
- In their past 10 games, the Golden Knights are putting up 2.6 more goals per game than their season-long average.
- The Golden Knights' 3.3 average goals per game add up to 242 total, which makes them the 13th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- The Golden Knights have allowed the 10th-fewest goals in league action this season, 209 (2.8 per game).
- With a +33 goal differential, they're ranked ninth-best in the league.
