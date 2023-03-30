The Vegas Golden Knights (46-22-6) take a seven-game road win streak into a matchup with the San Jose Sharks (20-39-15) on Thursday, March 30 at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SportsNet RM.

Golden Knights vs. Sharks Game Info

When: Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SportsNet RM

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SportsNet RM Where: SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California

Favorite Underdog Total Golden Knights (-165) Sharks (+140) 6.5

Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today

Golden Knights Betting Insights

The Golden Knights are 30-18 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

Vegas has a record of 21-9 in games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -165 or shorter (70.0% win percentage).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Golden Knights' implied win probability is 62.3%.

In 33 of 74 matches this season, Vegas and its opponent have combined to finish above 6.5 goals.

Golden Knights vs. Sharks Rankings

Golden Knights Total (Rank) Sharks Total (Rank) 242 (13th) Goals 211 (26th) 209 (10th) Goals Allowed 280 (30th) 39 (24th) Power Play Goals 35 (28th) 40 (9th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 37 (3rd)

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Golden Knights with DraftKings.

Golden Knights Advanced Stats

Seven of Vegas' past 10 games hit the over.

The Golden Knights and their opponents combined for an average of 6.5 goals in the past 10 games, equal to the over/under set for this matchup.

In their past 10 games, the Golden Knights are putting up 2.6 more goals per game than their season-long average.

The Golden Knights' 3.3 average goals per game add up to 242 total, which makes them the 13th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

The Golden Knights have allowed the 10th-fewest goals in league action this season, 209 (2.8 per game).

With a +33 goal differential, they're ranked ninth-best in the league.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.