Golden Knights vs. Sharks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 30
The Vegas Golden Knights (46-22-6) carry a seven-game road win streak into a matchup with the San Jose Sharks (20-39-15) on Thursday, March 30 at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SportsNet RM.
In the last 10 contests, the Golden Knights are 8-2-0 while totaling 42 total goals (six power-play goals on 25 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 24.0%). They have allowed 32 goals.
Ahead of watching this matchup, here's a peek at which squad we pick to emerge with the victory in Thursday's action on the ice.
Golden Knights vs. Sharks Predictions for Thursday
Our model for this matchup predicts a final score of Golden Knights 4, Sharks 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Golden Knights (-180)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Computer Predicted Spread: Golden Knights (-0.9)
Golden Knights Splits and Trends
- The Golden Knights are 12-6-18 in overtime games as part of a 46-22-6 overall record.
- Vegas is 20-8-3 (43 points) in its 31 games decided by one goal.
- In the nine games this season the Golden Knights scored just one goal, they went 1-7-1 (three points).
- Vegas has taken 12 points from the 18 games this season when it scored a pair of goals (4-10-4 record).
- The Golden Knights have scored three or more goals 45 times, and are 41-3-1 in those games (to register 83 points).
- In the 23 games when Vegas has scored a single power-play goal, it went 16-7-0 to record 32 points.
- In the 34 games when it outshot its opponent, Vegas is 24-7-3 (51 points).
- The Golden Knights have been outshot by opponents in 34 games, going 18-14-2 to record 38 points.
|Golden Knights Rank
|Golden Knights AVG
|Sharks AVG
|Sharks Rank
|13th
|3.27
|Goals Scored
|2.85
|25th
|11th
|2.82
|Goals Allowed
|3.78
|30th
|15th
|31.8
|Shots
|29.8
|23rd
|18th
|31.3
|Shots Allowed
|31.8
|21st
|16th
|21.1%
|Power Play %
|17.9%
|26th
|19th
|77.1%
|Penalty Kill %
|83.5%
|4th
Golden Knights vs. Sharks Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SportsNet RM
- Where: SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California
