The Vegas Golden Knights (46-22-6) carry a seven-game road win streak into a matchup with the San Jose Sharks (20-39-15) on Thursday, March 30 at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SportsNet RM.

In the last 10 contests, the Golden Knights are 8-2-0 while totaling 42 total goals (six power-play goals on 25 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 24.0%). They have allowed 32 goals.

Ahead of watching this matchup, here's a peek at which squad we pick to emerge with the victory in Thursday's action on the ice.

Golden Knights vs. Sharks Predictions for Thursday

Our model for this matchup predicts a final score of Golden Knights 4, Sharks 3.

Moneyline Pick: Golden Knights (-180)

Golden Knights (-180) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Computer Predicted Spread: Golden Knights (-0.9)

Golden Knights Splits and Trends

The Golden Knights are 12-6-18 in overtime games as part of a 46-22-6 overall record.

Vegas is 20-8-3 (43 points) in its 31 games decided by one goal.

In the nine games this season the Golden Knights scored just one goal, they went 1-7-1 (three points).

Vegas has taken 12 points from the 18 games this season when it scored a pair of goals (4-10-4 record).

The Golden Knights have scored three or more goals 45 times, and are 41-3-1 in those games (to register 83 points).

In the 23 games when Vegas has scored a single power-play goal, it went 16-7-0 to record 32 points.

In the 34 games when it outshot its opponent, Vegas is 24-7-3 (51 points).

The Golden Knights have been outshot by opponents in 34 games, going 18-14-2 to record 38 points.

Golden Knights Rank Golden Knights AVG Sharks AVG Sharks Rank 13th 3.27 Goals Scored 2.85 25th 11th 2.82 Goals Allowed 3.78 30th 15th 31.8 Shots 29.8 23rd 18th 31.3 Shots Allowed 31.8 21st 16th 21.1% Power Play % 17.9% 26th 19th 77.1% Penalty Kill % 83.5% 4th

Golden Knights vs. Sharks Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SportsNet RM

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California

