How to Watch the Golden Knights vs. Sharks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 30
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 2:16 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The San Jose Sharks will host the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday, March 30, with the Golden Knights unbeaten in seven consecutive road games.
You can tune in on ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SportsNet RM to see the Golden Knights play the Sharks.
Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SportsNet RM
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California
Golden Knights vs. Sharks Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|2/16/2023
|Golden Knights
|Sharks
|2-1 VEG
|11/15/2022
|Golden Knights
|Sharks
|5-2 SJ
|10/25/2022
|Sharks
|Golden Knights
|4-2 VEG
Golden Knights Stats & Trends
- The Golden Knights have allowed 209 total goals (2.8 per game), ranking 10th in league play for the fewest goals against.
- The Golden Knights rank 13th in the NHL with 242 goals scored (3.3 per game).
- In the last 10 games, the Golden Knights have earned 90.0% of the possible points with an 8-2-0 record.
- On the defensive side, the Golden Knights have allowed 3.2 goals per game (32 total) in those 10 outings.
- They have totaled 42 goals over that span.
Golden Knights Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jack Eichel
|61
|27
|32
|59
|50
|45
|46.5%
|Chandler Stephenson
|74
|13
|43
|56
|27
|57
|58.4%
|Jonathan Marchessault
|68
|26
|28
|54
|21
|36
|38.5%
|Reilly Smith
|72
|24
|27
|51
|36
|26
|57.1%
|Alex Pietrangelo
|65
|9
|40
|49
|45
|54
|100%
Sharks Stats & Trends
- The Sharks' total of 280 goals allowed (3.8 per game) is 30th in the league.
- The Sharks' 211 goals on the season (2.8 per game) rank them 26th in the NHL.
- Over the last 10 contests, the Sharks have secured 40.0% of the possible points with a 1-6-3 record.
- Defensively, the Sharks have allowed 42 goals (4.2 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 2.3 goals per game (23 total) over that span.
Sharks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Erik Karlsson
|74
|22
|69
|91
|93
|72
|0%
|Logan Couture
|74
|25
|36
|61
|30
|64
|46.6%
|Tomas Hertl
|71
|20
|38
|58
|36
|43
|54.7%
|Alexander Barabanov
|68
|15
|32
|47
|35
|28
|33.3%
|Kevin Labanc
|64
|13
|16
|29
|23
|32
|50%
