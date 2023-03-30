The San Jose Sharks will host the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday, March 30, with the Golden Knights unbeaten in seven consecutive road games.

You can tune in on ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SportsNet RM to see the Golden Knights play the Sharks.

Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SportsNet RM
  • Live Stream: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SportsNet RM
  • Where: SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California

Golden Knights vs. Sharks Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
2/16/2023 Golden Knights Sharks 2-1 VEG
11/15/2022 Golden Knights Sharks 5-2 SJ
10/25/2022 Sharks Golden Knights 4-2 VEG

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

  • The Golden Knights have allowed 209 total goals (2.8 per game), ranking 10th in league play for the fewest goals against.
  • The Golden Knights rank 13th in the NHL with 242 goals scored (3.3 per game).
  • In the last 10 games, the Golden Knights have earned 90.0% of the possible points with an 8-2-0 record.
  • On the defensive side, the Golden Knights have allowed 3.2 goals per game (32 total) in those 10 outings.
  • They have totaled 42 goals over that span.

Golden Knights Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Jack Eichel 61 27 32 59 50 45 46.5%
Chandler Stephenson 74 13 43 56 27 57 58.4%
Jonathan Marchessault 68 26 28 54 21 36 38.5%
Reilly Smith 72 24 27 51 36 26 57.1%
Alex Pietrangelo 65 9 40 49 45 54 100%

Sharks Stats & Trends

  • The Sharks' total of 280 goals allowed (3.8 per game) is 30th in the league.
  • The Sharks' 211 goals on the season (2.8 per game) rank them 26th in the NHL.
  • Over the last 10 contests, the Sharks have secured 40.0% of the possible points with a 1-6-3 record.
  • Defensively, the Sharks have allowed 42 goals (4.2 per game) in those 10 outings.
  • They have averaged 2.3 goals per game (23 total) over that span.

Sharks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Erik Karlsson 74 22 69 91 93 72 0%
Logan Couture 74 25 36 61 30 64 46.6%
Tomas Hertl 71 20 38 58 36 43 54.7%
Alexander Barabanov 68 15 32 47 35 28 33.3%
Kevin Labanc 64 13 16 29 23 32 50%

