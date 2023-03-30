The San Jose Sharks will host the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday, March 30, with the Golden Knights unbeaten in seven consecutive road games.

You can tune in on ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SportsNet RM to see the Golden Knights play the Sharks.

Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California

Golden Knights vs. Sharks Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 2/16/2023 Golden Knights Sharks 2-1 VEG 11/15/2022 Golden Knights Sharks 5-2 SJ 10/25/2022 Sharks Golden Knights 4-2 VEG

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

The Golden Knights have allowed 209 total goals (2.8 per game), ranking 10th in league play for the fewest goals against.

The Golden Knights rank 13th in the NHL with 242 goals scored (3.3 per game).

In the last 10 games, the Golden Knights have earned 90.0% of the possible points with an 8-2-0 record.

On the defensive side, the Golden Knights have allowed 3.2 goals per game (32 total) in those 10 outings.

They have totaled 42 goals over that span.

Golden Knights Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jack Eichel 61 27 32 59 50 45 46.5% Chandler Stephenson 74 13 43 56 27 57 58.4% Jonathan Marchessault 68 26 28 54 21 36 38.5% Reilly Smith 72 24 27 51 36 26 57.1% Alex Pietrangelo 65 9 40 49 45 54 100%

Sharks Stats & Trends

The Sharks' total of 280 goals allowed (3.8 per game) is 30th in the league.

The Sharks' 211 goals on the season (2.8 per game) rank them 26th in the NHL.

Over the last 10 contests, the Sharks have secured 40.0% of the possible points with a 1-6-3 record.

Defensively, the Sharks have allowed 42 goals (4.2 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.3 goals per game (23 total) over that span.

Sharks Key Players