Thursday's contest features the New York Yankees (0-0) and the San Francisco Giants (0-0) matching up at Yankee Stadium (on March 30) at 1:05 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 6-3 victory for the Yankees.

The Yankees will call on Gerrit Cole against the Giants and Logan Webb.

Giants vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET

Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: YES

YES Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Giants vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Yankees 6, Giants 3.

Total Prediction for Giants vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Over 7 runs

Giants Performance Insights

The Giants won in 18, or 30.5%, of the 59 contests they were named as odds-on underdogs in last year.

Last year, San Francisco won six of 16 games when listed as at least +150 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Giants have a 40% chance of walking away with the win.

Last season San Francisco was the 11th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.4 runs per game (716 total).

The Giants' 3.89 team ERA ranked 15th across all league pitching staffs.

