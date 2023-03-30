In the first game of the regular season on Thursday, March 30, Gerrit Cole will take the mound for the New York Yankees, and the San Francisco Giants will answer with Logan Webb. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:05 PM ET at Yankee Stadium.

The Giants are +150 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favorite Yankees (-185). The over/under for the matchup is listed at 7 runs.

Giants vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, March 30, 2023

Thursday, March 30, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Cole - NYY (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Webb - SF (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Giants vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Giants vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

The Yankees won 92, or 62.2%, of the 148 games they played as favorites last season.

The Yankees had a record of 45-17, a 72.6% win rate, when they were favored by -185 or more by sportsbooks last season.

New York has a 64.9% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Yankees averaged 1.7 homers per home game last season (136 total at home).

New York had a .439 slugging percentage and averaged three extra-base hits per game at home.

The Giants won in 18, or 30.5%, of the 59 contests they were named as odds-on underdogs in last year.

Last season, the Giants came away with a win six times in 16 chances when named as an underdog of at least +150 or worse on the moneyline.

San Francisco averaged 1.2 homers per game when playing on the road last season (97 total in road outings).

The Giants averaged 2.9 extra-base hits per game while slugging .387 away from home.

Giants Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +5000 17th 3rd Win NL West +1200 - 3rd Make Playoffs +1200 13th 3rd

