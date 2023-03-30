How to Watch the Giants vs. Yankees Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Opening Day
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 4:16 AM PDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The New York Yankees and San Francisco Giants will send Gerrit Cole and Logan Webb to the mound, respectively, on Opening Day at Yankee Stadium. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.
Giants vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, March 30, 2023
- Time: 1:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: YES
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- Location: The Bronx, New York
Giants Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Giants hit 183 homers last season, which ranked 12th in the league.
- Fueled by 457 extra-base hits, the Giants ranked 14th in MLB with a .390 slugging percentage last season.
- San Francisco ranked 22nd in MLB with a .234 team batting average.
- San Francisco scored 716 runs (4.4 per game) last season, which ranked 11th in MLB.
- The Giants had an OBP of .315 last season, which ranked 13th in MLB.
- San Francisco struck out 8.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 16th in MLB.
- Giants pitchers had a combined ERA of 3.89 last year, which ranked 15th in MLB.
- San Francisco pitchers had a 1.285 WHIP last season, 17th in the majors.
Giants Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Giants will send Webb to the mound for his first start this season.
- The 26-year-old right-hander hasn't pitched since last season. He last appeared on Wednesday, Sept. 28 against the Colorado Rockies, when he pitched five innings as the starter.
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Giants Starter
|Opponent Starter
|3/30/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Logan Webb
|Gerrit Cole
|4/1/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Alex Cobb
|Clarke Schmidt
|4/2/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|-
|Domingo Germán
|4/3/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|-
|Michael Kopech
|4/5/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|-
|-
|4/6/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|-
|-
