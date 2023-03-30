The New York Yankees and San Francisco Giants will send Gerrit Cole and Logan Webb to the mound, respectively, on Opening Day at Yankee Stadium. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.

Giants vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, March 30, 2023

Thursday, March 30, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV Channel: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants hit 183 homers last season, which ranked 12th in the league.

Fueled by 457 extra-base hits, the Giants ranked 14th in MLB with a .390 slugging percentage last season.

San Francisco ranked 22nd in MLB with a .234 team batting average.

San Francisco scored 716 runs (4.4 per game) last season, which ranked 11th in MLB.

The Giants had an OBP of .315 last season, which ranked 13th in MLB.

San Francisco struck out 8.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 16th in MLB.

Giants pitchers had a combined ERA of 3.89 last year, which ranked 15th in MLB.

San Francisco pitchers had a 1.285 WHIP last season, 17th in the majors.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

The Giants will send Webb to the mound for his first start this season.

The 26-year-old right-hander hasn't pitched since last season. He last appeared on Wednesday, Sept. 28 against the Colorado Rockies, when he pitched five innings as the starter.

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 3/30/2023 Yankees - Away Logan Webb Gerrit Cole 4/1/2023 Yankees - Away Alex Cobb Clarke Schmidt 4/2/2023 Yankees - Away - Domingo Germán 4/3/2023 White Sox - Away - Michael Kopech 4/5/2023 White Sox - Away - - 4/6/2023 White Sox - Away - -

