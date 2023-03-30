Giants Injury List Today - April 7
The San Francisco Giants (3-3) are currently dealing with six players on the injured list. Their next matchup against the Kansas City Royals (1-6) starts at 4:35 PM ET on Friday, April 7 at Oracle Park.
Giants Injuries
|Name
|Status
|Injury
|2023 Stats
|Joey Bart
|10 Day Injury List
|Back
|0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0 K/9
|Mitch Haniger
|10 Day Injury List
|Oblique
|-
|Thomas Szapucki
|60 Day Injury List
|Left Arm
|-
|Austin Slater
|10 Day Injury List
|Elbow
|-
|Luis González
|60 Day Injury List
|Back
|-
|Luke Jackson
|60 Day Injury List
|Elbow
|-
Giants Next Game
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:35 PM
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Run Line
|Total Runs
|Giants
|-205
|+175
|SF -1.5
|8
Giants vs. White Sox Player Performance - April 6
The Giants are back in action after beating the White Sox by a score of 16-6 on Thursday. In the win, they outhit Chicago 20-11.
|Name
|Position
|Game Stats
|Alex Wood
|SP
|3 IP, 3 R, 1 ER, 6 H, 3 K, 2 BB
|Michael Conforto
|RF
|3-for-4, 2 BB, HR, 3 RBI
|J.D. Davis
|1B
|3-for-6, HR, 5 RBI
|Wilmer Flores
|3B
|2-for-5, BB, HR, 2 RBI
|Blake Sabol
|LF
|3-for-6, HR, RBI
|Mike Yastrzemski
|CF
|1-for-6, HR, 2 RBI
