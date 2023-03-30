The San Francisco Giants (3-3) are currently dealing with six players on the injured list. Their next matchup against the Kansas City Royals (1-6) starts at 4:35 PM ET on Friday, April 7 at Oracle Park.

Giants Injuries

Name Status Injury 2023 Stats Joey Bart 10 Day Injury List Back 0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0 K/9 Mitch Haniger 10 Day Injury List Oblique - Thomas Szapucki 60 Day Injury List Left Arm - Austin Slater 10 Day Injury List Elbow - Luis González 60 Day Injury List Back - Luke Jackson 60 Day Injury List Elbow -

Giants Next Game

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

Game Time: 4:35 PM

Location: San Francisco, California

Stadium: Oracle Park

Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Giants vs. White Sox Player Performance - April 6

The Giants are back in action after beating the White Sox by a score of 16-6 on Thursday. In the win, they outhit Chicago 20-11.

Name Position Game Stats Alex Wood SP 3 IP, 3 R, 1 ER, 6 H, 3 K, 2 BB Michael Conforto RF 3-for-4, 2 BB, HR, 3 RBI J.D. Davis 1B 3-for-6, HR, 5 RBI Wilmer Flores 3B 2-for-5, BB, HR, 2 RBI Blake Sabol LF 3-for-6, HR, RBI Mike Yastrzemski CF 1-for-6, HR, 2 RBI

