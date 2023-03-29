Trey Lyles' Sacramento Kings face the Portland Trail Blazers at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

In a 119-115 loss to the Timberwolves (his most recent action) Lyles posted five points, 11 rebounds and two steals.

Now let's break down Lyles' available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Trey Lyles Prop Bets vs. the Trail Blazers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 7.7 8.4 Rebounds 4.5 4.0 4.9 Assists -- 0.9 1.3 PRA -- 12.6 14.6 PR 14.5 11.7 13.3 3PM 1.5 1.2 1.2



Trey Lyles Insights vs. the Trail Blazers

Lyles is responsible for taking 5.5% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 5.4 per game.

He's taken 3.1 threes per game, or 7.6% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Lyles' opponents, the Trail Blazers, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 26th, averaging 100.8 possessions per game, while his Kings average 103.2 per game, which ranks 15th among NBA teams.

The Trail Blazers are the 19th-best defensive squad in the NBA, conceding 116.3 points per game.

The Trail Blazers are the 11th-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 42.5 rebounds per game.

The Trail Blazers concede 26.4 assists per game, 27th-ranked in the NBA.

The Trail Blazers concede 12.2 made 3-pointers per game, 12th-ranked in the NBA.

Trey Lyles vs. the Trail Blazers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/23/2023 21 7 5 2 1 0 0 10/19/2022 15 6 4 0 2 0 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.