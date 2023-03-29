Trey Lyles Player Prop Bets: Kings vs. Trail Blazers - March 29
Trey Lyles' Sacramento Kings face the Portland Trail Blazers at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday.
Now let's break down Lyles' available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.
Trey Lyles Prop Bets vs. the Trail Blazers
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|9.5
|7.7
|8.4
|Rebounds
|4.5
|4.0
|4.9
|Assists
|--
|0.9
|1.3
|PRA
|--
|12.6
|14.6
|PR
|14.5
|11.7
|13.3
|3PM
|1.5
|1.2
|1.2
Trey Lyles Insights vs. the Trail Blazers
- Lyles is responsible for taking 5.5% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 5.4 per game.
- He's taken 3.1 threes per game, or 7.6% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.
- Lyles' opponents, the Trail Blazers, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 26th, averaging 100.8 possessions per game, while his Kings average 103.2 per game, which ranks 15th among NBA teams.
- The Trail Blazers are the 19th-best defensive squad in the NBA, conceding 116.3 points per game.
- The Trail Blazers are the 11th-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 42.5 rebounds per game.
- The Trail Blazers concede 26.4 assists per game, 27th-ranked in the NBA.
- The Trail Blazers concede 12.2 made 3-pointers per game, 12th-ranked in the NBA.
Trey Lyles vs. the Trail Blazers
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|2/23/2023
|21
|7
|5
|2
|1
|0
|0
|10/19/2022
|15
|6
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
