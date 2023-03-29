The Sacramento Kings, with Malik Monk, face the Portland Trail Blazers at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Last time out, which was on March 27, Monk posted 12 points in a 119-115 loss against the Timberwolves.

If you'd like to make predictions on Monk's performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Malik Monk Prop Bets vs. the Trail Blazers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 13.4 12.1 Rebounds 2.5 2.6 2.8 Assists 3.5 3.8 3.7 PRA 19.5 19.8 18.6 PR 15.5 16 14.9 3PM 1.5 1.8 2.3



Looking to bet on one or more of Malik Monk's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Malik Monk Insights vs. the Trail Blazers

Monk is responsible for attempting 11.3% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 10.3 per game.

Monk is averaging 5.1 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 13.3% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

The Kings rank 15th in possessions per game with 103.2. His opponents, the Trail Blazers, have one of the slowest tempos with 100.8 possessions per contest.

The Trail Blazers are the 19th-best defensive team in the NBA, conceding 116.3 points per contest.

The Trail Blazers are the 11th-ranked squad in the league, giving up 42.5 rebounds per contest.

Looking at assists, the Trail Blazers are 27th in the league, allowing 26.4 per contest.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Trail Blazers have conceded 12.2 makes per game, 12th in the NBA.

Malik Monk vs. the Trail Blazers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/23/2023 21 15 3 2 1 0 0 10/19/2022 16 6 2 3 2 1 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Monk or any of his Kings teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.