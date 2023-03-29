Kris Dunn and the rest of the Utah Jazz will be matching up versus the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Dunn, in his last time out, had nine points and five assists in a 117-103 loss to the Suns.

Now let's examine Dunn's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Kris Dunn Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 11.1 10.2 Rebounds 4.5 4.1 4.5 Assists 5.5 5.2 5.7 PRA 22.5 20.4 20.4 PR 16.5 15.2 14.7 3PM 0.5 0.7 0.5



Kris Dunn Insights vs. the Spurs

This season, he's put up 2.0% of the Jazz's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 9.1 per contest.

He's made 0.7 threes per game, or 1.1% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Jazz rank 13th in possessions per game with 103.6. His opponents, the Spurs, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking fifth with 105.1 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Spurs have given up 122.5 points per contest, which is the worst in the NBA.

On the glass, the Spurs are 24th in the NBA, giving up 44.9 rebounds per contest.

The Spurs are the 27th-ranked team in the league, allowing 26.4 assists per contest.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Spurs are 16th in the NBA, conceding 12.4 makes per game.

Kris Dunn vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/28/2023 26 11 1 3 0 0 2 2/25/2023 23 15 7 8 1 1 1

