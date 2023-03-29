Domantas Sabonis, Top Kings Players to Watch vs. the Trail Blazers - March 29
Moda Center is where the Sacramento Kings (45-30) and Portland Trail Blazers (32-43) will clash on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET. Domantas Sabonis is one of the players to watch when these two teams hit the court.
How to Watch Kings vs. Trail Blazers
- Game Day: Wednesday, March 29
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Arena: Moda Center
- Location: Portland, Oregon
Kings' Last Game
The Kings lost their previous game to the Timberwolves, 119-115, on Monday. De'Aaron Fox led the way with 29 points, plus four boards and six assists.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|De'Aaron Fox
|29
|4
|6
|0
|1
|1
|Domantas Sabonis
|24
|10
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Harrison Barnes
|19
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
Kings Players to Watch
- Sabonis is tops on his team in both rebounds (12.5) and assists (7.2) per game, and also puts up 19.2 points. At the other end, he puts up 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Fox is tops on the Kings at 25.3 points per game, while also putting up 6.1 assists and 4.2 rebounds.
- Harrison Barnes posts 15.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Kevin Huerter is posting 15.3 points, 2.9 assists and 3.3 rebounds per contest.
- Malik Monk is putting up 13.4 points, 3.8 assists and 2.6 rebounds per contest.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Domantas Sabonis
|20.2
|13.1
|8.5
|0.8
|0.6
|0.2
|De'Aaron Fox
|21.8
|3.3
|4.0
|0.8
|0.4
|2.3
|Harrison Barnes
|15.9
|4.4
|1.4
|0.1
|0.0
|1.7
|Malik Monk
|12.1
|2.8
|3.7
|0.8
|0.5
|2.3
|Keegan Murray
|12.1
|4.4
|1.1
|0.7
|0.4
|3.0
