Moda Center is where the Sacramento Kings (45-30) and Portland Trail Blazers (32-43) will clash on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET. Domantas Sabonis is one of the players to watch when these two teams hit the court.

How to Watch Kings vs. Trail Blazers

Game Day: Wednesday, March 29

Wednesday, March 29 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Moda Center

Moda Center Location: Portland, Oregon

Kings' Last Game

The Kings lost their previous game to the Timberwolves, 119-115, on Monday. De'Aaron Fox led the way with 29 points, plus four boards and six assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM De'Aaron Fox 29 4 6 0 1 1 Domantas Sabonis 24 10 4 1 0 0 Harrison Barnes 19 5 1 0 0 0

Kings Players to Watch

Sabonis is tops on his team in both rebounds (12.5) and assists (7.2) per game, and also puts up 19.2 points. At the other end, he puts up 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Fox is tops on the Kings at 25.3 points per game, while also putting up 6.1 assists and 4.2 rebounds.

Harrison Barnes posts 15.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Kevin Huerter is posting 15.3 points, 2.9 assists and 3.3 rebounds per contest.

Malik Monk is putting up 13.4 points, 3.8 assists and 2.6 rebounds per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Domantas Sabonis 20.2 13.1 8.5 0.8 0.6 0.2 De'Aaron Fox 21.8 3.3 4.0 0.8 0.4 2.3 Harrison Barnes 15.9 4.4 1.4 0.1 0.0 1.7 Malik Monk 12.1 2.8 3.7 0.8 0.5 2.3 Keegan Murray 12.1 4.4 1.1 0.7 0.4 3.0

