How to Watch the Kings vs. Trail Blazers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 29
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 1:32 PM PDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The Portland Trail Blazers (32-43) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Sacramento Kings (45-30) on March 29, 2023 at Moda Center. The contest airs on ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-CA.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Trail Blazers and Kings.
Kings vs. Trail Blazers Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon
- TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Kings Stats Insights
- The Kings make 49.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.8 percentage points higher than the Trail Blazers have allowed to their opponents (48.8%).
- Sacramento is 34-5 when it shoots higher than 48.8% from the field.
- The Trail Blazers are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at 22nd.
- The Kings put up 121 points per game, just 4.7 more points than the 116.3 the Trail Blazers allow.
- Sacramento is 39-9 when scoring more than 116.3 points.
Kings Home & Away Comparison
- The Kings score 123.8 points per game in home games, compared to 118 points per game in road games, a difference of 5.8 points per contest.
- Sacramento surrenders 119.6 points per game when playing at home, compared to 117.4 on the road.
- When playing at home, the Kings are making 0.6 more three-pointers per game (14) than away from home (13.4). They also own a higher three-point percentage at home (38.8%) compared to in away games (35.6%).
Kings Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Neemias Queta
|Out
|Illness
