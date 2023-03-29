The Portland Trail Blazers (32-43) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Sacramento Kings (45-30) on March 29, 2023 at Moda Center. The contest airs on ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-CA.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Trail Blazers and Kings.

Kings vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest

Kings Stats Insights

The Kings make 49.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.8 percentage points higher than the Trail Blazers have allowed to their opponents (48.8%).

Sacramento is 34-5 when it shoots higher than 48.8% from the field.

The Trail Blazers are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at 22nd.

The Kings put up 121 points per game, just 4.7 more points than the 116.3 the Trail Blazers allow.

Sacramento is 39-9 when scoring more than 116.3 points.

Kings Home & Away Comparison

The Kings score 123.8 points per game in home games, compared to 118 points per game in road games, a difference of 5.8 points per contest.

Sacramento surrenders 119.6 points per game when playing at home, compared to 117.4 on the road.

When playing at home, the Kings are making 0.6 more three-pointers per game (14) than away from home (13.4). They also own a higher three-point percentage at home (38.8%) compared to in away games (35.6%).

Kings Injuries