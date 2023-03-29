See the injury report for the Sacramento Kings (45-30), which currently has only one player listed, as the Kings ready for their matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers (32-43) at Moda Center on Wednesday, March 29 at 10:00 PM ET.

In their most recent game on Monday, the Kings suffered a 119-115 loss to the Timberwolves. In the loss, De'Aaron Fox paced the Kings with 29 points.

Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Neemias Queta C Out Illness 3 2.3 0.3

Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report Today

Trail Blazers Injuries: Jusuf Nurkic: Out (Knee), Jerami Grant: Out (Quadricep), Justise Winslow: Out (Ankle), Damian Lillard: Out For Season (Calf), Anfernee Simons: Out (Foot), Cameron Reddish: Questionable (Lumbar), Trendon Watford: Questionable (Ankle)

Kings vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV: ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-CA

Kings Season Insights

The Kings put up only 4.7 more points per game (121) than the Trail Blazers give up (116.3).

When Sacramento totals more than 116.3 points, it is 39-9.

In their last 10 games, the Kings have been racking up 120.2 points per contest, an average that's a little lower than the 121 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Sacramento knocks down 1.3 more threes per contest than the opposition, 13.7 (fifth-most in the league) compared to its opponents' 12.4.

The Kings rank second in the league by averaging 117.2 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 23rd in the NBA, allowing 114.6 points per 100 possessions.

Kings vs. Trail Blazers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Kings -14 235

