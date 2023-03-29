The Portland Trail Blazers (32-43) are heavy, 13.5-point underdogs as they look to turn around a three-game losing streak when they host the Sacramento Kings (45-30) on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at Moda Center. The game airs at 10:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-CA. The matchup has an over/under set at 234.5 points.

Kings vs. Trail Blazers Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV: ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-CA

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kings -13.5 234.5

Kings Betting Records & Stats

Sacramento's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 234.5 points 43 times.

Sacramento has an average point total of 239.5 in its contests this year, five more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, the Kings have compiled a 41-34-0 record against the spread.

This season, Sacramento has been favored 47 times and won 33, or 70.2%, of those games.

Sacramento has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -1000.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Kings have a 90.9% chance to win.

Kings vs. Trail Blazers Over/Under Stats

Kings vs Trail Blazers Total Facts Games Over 234.5 % of Games Over 234.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kings 43 57.3% 121 234.8 118.5 234.8 236 Trail Blazers 32 42.7% 113.8 234.8 116.3 234.8 229.3

Additional Kings Insights & Trends

The Kings have gone 6-4 in their last 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread during that span.

In their past 10 games, the Kings have gone over the total six times.

Sacramento has done a better job covering the spread in away games (23-13-0) than it has in home games (18-21-0).

The Kings average just 4.7 more points per game (121) than the Trail Blazers allow (116.3).

Sacramento has a 32-16 record against the spread and a 39-9 record overall when putting up more than 116.3 points.

Kings vs. Trail Blazers Betting Splits

Kings and Trail Blazers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kings 41-34 0-0 38-37 Trail Blazers 35-40 0-0 37-38

Kings vs. Trail Blazers Point Insights

Scoring Insights Kings Trail Blazers 121 Points Scored (PG) 113.8 1 NBA Rank (PPG) 17 32-16 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 20-5 39-9 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 20-5 118.5 Points Allowed (PG) 116.3 26 NBA Rank (PAPG) 19 17-6 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 30-19 17-6 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 26-23

