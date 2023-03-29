Kings vs. Trail Blazers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Portland Trail Blazers (32-43) are heavy, 13.5-point underdogs as they look to turn around a three-game losing streak when they host the Sacramento Kings (45-30) on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at Moda Center. The game airs at 10:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-CA. The matchup has an over/under set at 234.5 points.
Kings vs. Trail Blazers Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon
- TV: ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-CA
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Kings
|-13.5
|234.5
Kings Betting Records & Stats
- Sacramento's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 234.5 points 43 times.
- Sacramento has an average point total of 239.5 in its contests this year, five more points than this matchup's over/under.
- So far this season, the Kings have compiled a 41-34-0 record against the spread.
- This season, Sacramento has been favored 47 times and won 33, or 70.2%, of those games.
- Sacramento has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -1000.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Kings have a 90.9% chance to win.
Kings vs. Trail Blazers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 234.5
|% of Games Over 234.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Kings
|43
|57.3%
|121
|234.8
|118.5
|234.8
|236
|Trail Blazers
|32
|42.7%
|113.8
|234.8
|116.3
|234.8
|229.3
Additional Kings Insights & Trends
- The Kings have gone 6-4 in their last 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread during that span.
- In their past 10 games, the Kings have gone over the total six times.
- Sacramento has done a better job covering the spread in away games (23-13-0) than it has in home games (18-21-0).
- The Kings average just 4.7 more points per game (121) than the Trail Blazers allow (116.3).
- Sacramento has a 32-16 record against the spread and a 39-9 record overall when putting up more than 116.3 points.
Kings vs. Trail Blazers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Kings
|41-34
|0-0
|38-37
|Trail Blazers
|35-40
|0-0
|37-38
Kings vs. Trail Blazers Point Insights
|Kings
|Trail Blazers
|121
|113.8
|1
|17
|32-16
|20-5
|39-9
|20-5
|118.5
|116.3
|26
|19
|17-6
|30-19
|17-6
|26-23
