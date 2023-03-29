The Portland Trail Blazers (32-43) are heavy, 13.5-point underdogs as they look to turn around a three-game losing streak when they host the Sacramento Kings (45-30) on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at Moda Center. The game airs at 10:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-CA. The matchup has an over/under set at 234.5 points.

Kings vs. Trail Blazers Odds & Info

  • When: Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon
  • TV: ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-CA
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Kings -13.5 234.5

Kings Betting Records & Stats

  • Sacramento's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 234.5 points 43 times.
  • Sacramento has an average point total of 239.5 in its contests this year, five more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • So far this season, the Kings have compiled a 41-34-0 record against the spread.
  • This season, Sacramento has been favored 47 times and won 33, or 70.2%, of those games.
  • Sacramento has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -1000.
  • Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Kings have a 90.9% chance to win.

Kings vs. Trail Blazers Over/Under Stats

Kings vs Trail Blazers Total Facts
Games Over 234.5 % of Games Over 234.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Kings 43 57.3% 121 234.8 118.5 234.8 236
Trail Blazers 32 42.7% 113.8 234.8 116.3 234.8 229.3

Additional Kings Insights & Trends

  • The Kings have gone 6-4 in their last 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread during that span.
  • In their past 10 games, the Kings have gone over the total six times.
  • Sacramento has done a better job covering the spread in away games (23-13-0) than it has in home games (18-21-0).
  • The Kings average just 4.7 more points per game (121) than the Trail Blazers allow (116.3).
  • Sacramento has a 32-16 record against the spread and a 39-9 record overall when putting up more than 116.3 points.

Kings vs. Trail Blazers Betting Splits

Kings and Trail Blazers Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Kings 41-34 0-0 38-37
Trail Blazers 35-40 0-0 37-38

Kings vs. Trail Blazers Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Kings Trail Blazers
121
Points Scored (PG)
 113.8
1
NBA Rank (PPG)
 17
32-16
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 20-5
39-9
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 20-5
118.5
Points Allowed (PG)
 116.3
26
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 19
17-6
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 30-19
17-6
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 26-23

