The Portland Trail Blazers (32-43) host the Sacramento Kings (45-30) after losing seven home games in a row. The Kings are heavy favorites by 14 points in the contest, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.

Kings vs. Trail Blazers Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, March 29, 2023

Wednesday, March 29, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-CA

ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-CA Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon Venue: Moda Center

Kings vs. Trail Blazers Score Prediction

Prediction: Kings 119 - Trail Blazers 116

Spread & Total Prediction for Kings vs. Trail Blazers

Pick ATS: Trail Blazers (+ 14)

Trail Blazers (+ 14) Pick OU: Under (235)



The Kings have a 41-33-1 ATS record this season as opposed to the 34-40-1 mark of the Trail Blazers.

Sacramento and its opponents have gone over the over/under 50.7% of the time this season (38 out of 75). That's more often than Portland and its opponents have (37 out of 75).

The Kings have a .688 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (33-15) this season, higher than the .310 winning percentage for the Trail Blazers as a moneyline underdog (13-29).

Kings Performance Insights

Sacramento has had to count on its offense, which ranks best in the NBA (121 points per game), as it ranks fifth-worst in the league defensively with only 118.5 points allowed per contest.

The Kings have been tallying plenty of assists in 2022-23, ranking fourth-best in the NBA with 27.1 assists per contest.

The Kings rank fifth-best in the NBA by sinking 13.7 three-pointers per game. In terms of three-point percentage, they rank eighth in the league at 37.2%.

Sacramento is attempting 50.7 two-pointers per game this year, which account for 57.9% of the shots it has taken (and 68.4% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it is attempting 36.9 treys per contest, which are 42.1% of its shots (and 31.6% of the team's buckets).

