On Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at Moda Center, the Portland Trail Blazers (32-43) will be attempting to break a three-game losing streak when hosting the Sacramento Kings (45-30). It airs at 10:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-CA.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Kings vs. Trail Blazers matchup.

Kings vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

  • Date: Wednesday, March 29, 2023
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-CA
  • Location: Portland, Oregon
  • Venue: Moda Center

Kings vs. Trail Blazers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Kings Moneyline Trail Blazers Moneyline
DraftKings Kings (-14) 235 -1050 +700
BetMGM Kings (-13.5) 235.5 -1000 +650
PointsBet Kings (-13.5) 235 -1111 +700
Tipico Kings (-12.5) - -850 +575

Kings vs. Trail Blazers Betting Trends

  • The Kings average 121.0 points per game (first in the league) while giving up 118.5 per outing (26th in the NBA). They have a +183 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 2.5 points per game.
  • The Trail Blazers are being outscored by 2.5 points per game, with a -188 scoring differential overall. They put up 113.8 points per game (17th in NBA), and allow 116.3 per outing (19th in league).
  • These two teams are scoring 234.8 points per game between them, 0.2 fewer than this matchup's total.
  • Combined, these teams allow 234.8 points per game, 0.2 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.
  • Sacramento has won 41 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 34 times.
  • Portland has put together a 34-40-1 record against the spread this season.

Kings and Trail Blazers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs
Kings +5000 +2000 -
Trail Blazers +100000 +90000 -

