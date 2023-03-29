On Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at Moda Center, the Portland Trail Blazers (32-43) will be attempting to break a three-game losing streak when hosting the Sacramento Kings (45-30). It airs at 10:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-CA.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Kings vs. Trail Blazers matchup.

Kings vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, March 29, 2023

Wednesday, March 29, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-CA

ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-CA Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon Venue: Moda Center

Kings vs. Trail Blazers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Kings vs. Trail Blazers Betting Trends

The Kings average 121.0 points per game (first in the league) while giving up 118.5 per outing (26th in the NBA). They have a +183 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 2.5 points per game.

The Trail Blazers are being outscored by 2.5 points per game, with a -188 scoring differential overall. They put up 113.8 points per game (17th in NBA), and allow 116.3 per outing (19th in league).

These two teams are scoring 234.8 points per game between them, 0.2 fewer than this matchup's total.

Combined, these teams allow 234.8 points per game, 0.2 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

Sacramento has won 41 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 34 times.

Portland has put together a 34-40-1 record against the spread this season.

Kings and Trail Blazers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Kings +5000 +2000 - Trail Blazers +100000 +90000 -

