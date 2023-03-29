Kings vs. Trail Blazers: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 29
On Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at Moda Center, the Portland Trail Blazers (32-43) will be attempting to break a three-game losing streak when hosting the Sacramento Kings (45-30). It airs at 10:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-CA.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Kings vs. Trail Blazers matchup.
Kings vs. Trail Blazers Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, March 29, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-CA
- Location: Portland, Oregon
- Venue: Moda Center
Kings vs. Trail Blazers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kings Moneyline
|Trail Blazers Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Kings (-14)
|235
|-1050
|+700
|BetMGM
|Kings (-13.5)
|235.5
|-1000
|+650
|PointsBet
|Kings (-13.5)
|235
|-1111
|+700
|Tipico
|Kings (-12.5)
|-
|-850
|+575
Kings vs. Trail Blazers Betting Trends
- The Kings average 121.0 points per game (first in the league) while giving up 118.5 per outing (26th in the NBA). They have a +183 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 2.5 points per game.
- The Trail Blazers are being outscored by 2.5 points per game, with a -188 scoring differential overall. They put up 113.8 points per game (17th in NBA), and allow 116.3 per outing (19th in league).
- These two teams are scoring 234.8 points per game between them, 0.2 fewer than this matchup's total.
- Combined, these teams allow 234.8 points per game, 0.2 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.
- Sacramento has won 41 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 34 times.
- Portland has put together a 34-40-1 record against the spread this season.
Kings and Trail Blazers NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Kings
|+5000
|+2000
|-
|Trail Blazers
|+100000
|+90000
|-
