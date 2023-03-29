Kevin Huerter and his Sacramento Kings teammates will face the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.

Huerter had 13 points in his previous game, which ended in a 119-115 loss against the Timberwolves.

Let's look at Huerter's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you make good wagers.

Kevin Huerter Prop Bets vs. the Trail Blazers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 15.3 18.9 Rebounds 3.5 3.3 3.5 Assists 2.5 2.9 3.1 PRA 21.5 21.5 25.5 PR 18.5 18.6 22.4 3PM 2.5 2.8 3.8



Looking to bet on one or more of Kevin Huerter's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Kevin Huerter Insights vs. the Trail Blazers

This season, Kevin Huerter has made 5.6 field goals per game, which adds up to 11.9% of his team's total makes.

He's connected on 2.8 threes per game, or 18.6% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Kings rank 15th in possessions per game with 103.2. His opponents, the Trail Blazers, have one of the slowest tempos with 100.8 possessions per contest.

Giving up 116.3 points per contest, the Trail Blazers are the 19th-ranked team in the league defensively.

The Trail Blazers are the 11th-ranked squad in the league, allowing 42.5 rebounds per game.

The Trail Blazers allow 26.4 assists per game, 27th-ranked in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Trail Blazers are 12th in the league, giving up 12.2 makes per game.

Kevin Huerter vs. the Trail Blazers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/23/2023 26 10 4 0 2 0 1 10/19/2022 29 23 3 2 6 0 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Huerter or any of his Kings teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.