Kelly Olynyk's Utah Jazz hit the court versus the San Antonio Spurs at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Olynyk, in his previous game (March 27 loss against the Suns) put up 10 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

With prop bets available for Olynyk, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Kelly Olynyk Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 12.2 12.9 Rebounds 7.5 5.9 7.8 Assists 4.5 3.6 5.3 PRA 26.5 21.7 26 PR 22.5 18.1 20.7 3PM 1.5 1.3 1.0



Looking to bet on one or more of Kelly Olynyk's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Kelly Olynyk Insights vs. the Spurs

Olynyk is responsible for taking 7.6% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 8.1 per game.

Olynyk is averaging 3.5 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 7.7% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Olynyk's Jazz average 103.6 possessions per game, which ranks 13th among NBA teams, while the Spurs are one of the league's fastest, ranking fifth with 105.1 possessions per contest.

Conceding 122.5 points per game, the Spurs are the worst squad in the league defensively.

On the glass, the Spurs are ranked 24th in the league, allowing 44.9 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Spurs are 27th in the NBA, conceding 26.4 per contest.

Allowing 12.4 made 3-pointers per game, the Spurs are the 16th-ranked team in the league.

Kelly Olynyk vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/28/2023 30 8 10 1 0 0 1 2/25/2023 23 9 8 2 1 1 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Olynyk or any of his Jazz teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.