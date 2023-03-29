When the Utah Jazz (35-40) and San Antonio Spurs (19-56) match up at AT&T Center on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET, Walker Kessler and Tre Jones will be two players to watch.

How to Watch Jazz vs. Spurs

Game Day: Wednesday, March 29

Wednesday, March 29 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: AT&T Center

AT&T Center Location: San Antonio, Texas

Jazz's Last Game

In their most recent game, the Jazz fell to the Suns on Monday, 117-103. Their leading scorer was Markkanen with 25 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Lauri Markkanen 25 9 2 0 0 2 Walker Kessler 18 8 1 1 7 0 Talen Horton-Tucker 16 8 8 1 0 2

Jazz Players to Watch

Markkanen is tops on his team in both points (25.7) and rebounds (8.6) per contest, and also puts up 1.9 assists. At the other end, he puts up 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Kessler averages 9.1 points, 8.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, shooting 72.4% from the field (first in NBA).

Kelly Olynyk puts up 12.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Talen Horton-Tucker posts 9.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Ochai Agbaji is posting 6.8 points, 0.9 assists and 2 rebounds per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Talen Horton-Tucker 16.8 5.3 6.6 0.7 0.2 1.1 Lauri Markkanen 20.8 6.3 1.6 0.5 0.3 2.5 Walker Kessler 12.3 8.9 1.4 0.2 2.8 0 Kelly Olynyk 12.9 7.8 5.3 0.9 0.2 1 Kris Dunn 10.2 4.5 5.7 0.7 0.3 0.5

