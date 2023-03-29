How to Watch the Jazz vs. Spurs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 29
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 11:31 AM PDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Utah Jazz (35-40) will attempt to end a four-game losing streak when they visit the San Antonio Spurs (19-56) on March 29, 2023. The Spurs have also lost four games in a row.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Spurs and Jazz.
Jazz vs. Spurs Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas
- TV: Bally Sports
Jazz Stats Insights
- This season, the Jazz have a 47.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.5% lower than the 50.7% of shots the Spurs' opponents have knocked down.
- Utah has a 12-5 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 50.7% from the field.
- The Jazz are the fifth best rebounding team in the league, the Spurs rank 15th.
- The Jazz score 117.1 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than the 122.5 the Spurs allow.
- Utah has a 19-3 record when putting up more than 122.5 points.
Jazz Home & Away Comparison
- The Jazz are posting 118.1 points per game this season when playing at home, which is two more points than they're averaging on the road (116.1).
- In home games, Utah is ceding 2.5 fewer points per game (116.6) than when playing on the road (119.1).
- The Jazz are sinking 14.2 threes per game with a 36.5% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which is 1.1 more threes and 1.8% points better than they're averaging in away games (13.1 threes per game, 34.7% three-point percentage).
Jazz Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Collin Sexton
|Out
|Hamstring
|Lauri Markkanen
|Out
|Hand
|Jordan Clarkson
|Out
|Finger
|Rudy Gay
|Out
|Back
