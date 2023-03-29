The Utah Jazz (35-40) will attempt to end a four-game losing streak when they visit the San Antonio Spurs (19-56) on March 29, 2023. The Spurs have also lost four games in a row.

Jazz vs. Spurs Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas

AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas TV: Bally Sports

Jazz Stats Insights

This season, the Jazz have a 47.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.5% lower than the 50.7% of shots the Spurs' opponents have knocked down.

Utah has a 12-5 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 50.7% from the field.

The Jazz are the fifth best rebounding team in the league, the Spurs rank 15th.

The Jazz score 117.1 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than the 122.5 the Spurs allow.

Utah has a 19-3 record when putting up more than 122.5 points.

Jazz Home & Away Comparison

The Jazz are posting 118.1 points per game this season when playing at home, which is two more points than they're averaging on the road (116.1).

In home games, Utah is ceding 2.5 fewer points per game (116.6) than when playing on the road (119.1).

The Jazz are sinking 14.2 threes per game with a 36.5% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which is 1.1 more threes and 1.8% points better than they're averaging in away games (13.1 threes per game, 34.7% three-point percentage).

Jazz Injuries