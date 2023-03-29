Ahead of a matchup with the San Antonio Spurs (19-56), the Utah Jazz (35-40) will be monitoring four players on the injury report. The game tips at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, March 29 at AT&T Center.

In their last time out, the Jazz lost 117-103 to the Suns on Monday. Lauri Markkanen scored a team-best 25 points for the Jazz in the loss.

Utah Jazz Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Collin Sexton SG Out Hamstring 14.3 2.2 2.9 Lauri Markkanen PF Out Hand 25.7 8.6 1.9 Jordan Clarkson SG Out Finger 20.8 4 4.4 Rudy Gay SF Out Back 5.2 2.9 1

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report Today

Spurs Injuries: Khem Birch: Out (Knee), Keldon Johnson: Out (Foot), Charles Bassey: Out (Patella), Jeremy Sochan: Out (Knee)

Jazz vs. Spurs Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas

AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas TV: BSSW and SportsNet RM

Jazz Season Insights

The Jazz put up 117.1 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than the 122.5 the Spurs allow.

Utah has a 19-3 record when putting up more than 122.5 points.

The Jazz have seen an uptick in scoring lately, racking up 117.4 points per game in their last 10 contests, 0.3 points more than the 117.1 they've scored this season.

Utah makes 1.3 more threes per game than the opposition, 13.7 (fifth-most in the league) compared to its opponents' 12.4.

The Jazz rank 11th in the NBA with 113.1 points scored per 100 possessions, and 22nd in the league defensively with 114.1 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Jazz vs. Spurs Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Jazz -4 234

