The Utah Jazz (35-40) will look to halt a four-game losing streak when they visit the San Antonio Spurs (19-56) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 as 5.5-point favorites. The Spurs have also lost four games in a row. The matchup has an over/under of 234.5.

Jazz vs. Spurs Odds & Info

  • When: Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas
  • TV: BSSW and SportsNet RM
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Jazz -5.5 234.5

Jazz Betting Records & Stats

  • Utah's 75 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 234.5 points 38 times.
  • The average total in Utah's outings this year is 234.9, 0.4 more than this matchup's over/under.
  • The Jazz are 42-33-0 ATS this season.
  • This season, Utah has won 17 out of the 34 games, or 50%, in which it has been favored.
  • This season, Utah has won 11 of its 15 games, or 73.3%, when favored by at least -210 on the moneyline.
  • The Jazz have a 67.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Jazz vs. Spurs Over/Under Stats

Jazz vs Spurs Total Facts
Games Over 234.5 % of Games Over 234.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Jazz 38 50.7% 117.1 229.1 117.8 240.3 231.5
Spurs 34 45.3% 112.0 229.1 122.5 240.3 232.8

Additional Jazz Insights & Trends

  • The Jazz are 7-3 against the spread and 4-6 overall in their last 10 contests.
  • In their past 10 games, the Jazz have hit the over eight times.
  • Utah has a worse record against the spread in home games (20-18-0) than it does on the road (22-15-0).
  • The 117.1 points per game the Jazz average are 5.4 fewer points than the Spurs give up (122.5).
  • Utah is 19-3 against the spread and 19-3 overall when scoring more than 122.5 points.

Jazz vs. Spurs Betting Splits

Jazz and Spurs Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Jazz 42-33 9-8 44-31
Spurs 30-45 21-35 42-33

Jazz vs. Spurs Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Jazz Spurs
117.1
Points Scored (PG)
 112.0
6
NBA Rank (PPG)
 25
19-3
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 15-9
19-3
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 10-14
117.8
Points Allowed (PG)
 122.5
24
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 30
12-3
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 18-7
12-3
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 14-11

