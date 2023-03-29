Jazz vs. Spurs: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Utah Jazz (35-40) will look to halt a four-game losing streak when they visit the San Antonio Spurs (19-56) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 as 5.5-point favorites. The Spurs have also lost four games in a row. The matchup has an over/under of 234.5.
Jazz vs. Spurs Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas
- TV: BSSW and SportsNet RM
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Jazz
|-5.5
|234.5
Jazz Betting Records & Stats
- Utah's 75 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 234.5 points 38 times.
- The average total in Utah's outings this year is 234.9, 0.4 more than this matchup's over/under.
- The Jazz are 42-33-0 ATS this season.
- This season, Utah has won 17 out of the 34 games, or 50%, in which it has been favored.
- This season, Utah has won 11 of its 15 games, or 73.3%, when favored by at least -210 on the moneyline.
- The Jazz have a 67.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
Jazz vs. Spurs Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 234.5
|% of Games Over 234.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Jazz
|38
|50.7%
|117.1
|229.1
|117.8
|240.3
|231.5
|Spurs
|34
|45.3%
|112.0
|229.1
|122.5
|240.3
|232.8
Additional Jazz Insights & Trends
- The Jazz are 7-3 against the spread and 4-6 overall in their last 10 contests.
- In their past 10 games, the Jazz have hit the over eight times.
- Utah has a worse record against the spread in home games (20-18-0) than it does on the road (22-15-0).
- The 117.1 points per game the Jazz average are 5.4 fewer points than the Spurs give up (122.5).
- Utah is 19-3 against the spread and 19-3 overall when scoring more than 122.5 points.
Jazz vs. Spurs Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Jazz
|42-33
|9-8
|44-31
|Spurs
|30-45
|21-35
|42-33
Jazz vs. Spurs Point Insights
|Jazz
|Spurs
|117.1
|112.0
|6
|25
|19-3
|15-9
|19-3
|10-14
|117.8
|122.5
|24
|30
|12-3
|18-7
|12-3
|14-11
