Jazz vs. Spurs Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 29
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 12:01 PM PDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The Utah Jazz (35-40) will attempt to stop a four-game losing streak when they visit the San Antonio Spurs (19-56) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 as 4-point favorites. The Spurs have also lost four games in a row.
Jazz vs. Spurs Game Info & Odds
- Date: Wednesday, March 29, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW and SportsNet RM
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- Venue: AT&T Center
Jazz vs. Spurs Score Prediction
- Prediction: Jazz 120 - Spurs 114
Spread & Total Prediction for Jazz vs. Spurs
- Pick ATS: Jazz (- 4)
- Pick OU:
Over (234)
- The Jazz have covered the spread more often than the Spurs this year, putting up an ATS record of 41-34-0, compared to the 30-45-0 record of the Spurs.
- As a 4-point underdog or more in 2022-23, San Antonio is 25-39 against the spread compared to the 9-15 ATS record Utah racks up as a 4-point favorite.
- Utah's games have gone over the total 57.3% of the time this season (43 out of 75), which is more often than San Antonio's games have (41 out of 75).
- The Jazz have a .500 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (17-17) this season while the Spurs have a .236 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (17-55).
Jazz Performance Insights
- Utah ranks sixth in the NBA with 117.1 points per game this season. At the other end, it ranks 24th with 117.8 points allowed per contest.
- So far this season, the Jazz rank 10th in the league in assists, dishing out 25.9 per game.
- The Jazz rank top-five this year in three-point shooting, ranking fifth-best in the league with 13.7 three-pointers per game. Meanwhile, they rank 19th with a 35.6% shooting percentage from beyond the arc.
- Utah has taken 57.2% two-pointers and 42.8% from three-point land this year. Of the team's baskets, 67.7% are two-pointers and 32.3% are three-pointers.
