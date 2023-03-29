Jazz vs. Spurs: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 29
Two struggling squads hit the court when the Utah Jazz (35-40) visit the San Antonio Spurs (19-56) on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The Jazz will look to halt a four-game losing run versus the Spurs, losers of four straight games.
In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Jazz vs. Spurs matchup.
Jazz vs. Spurs Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, March 29, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW and SportsNet RM
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- Venue: AT&T Center
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Jazz vs. Spurs Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Jazz Moneyline
|Spurs Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Jazz (-4)
|234
|-165
|+140
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Jazz (-4.5)
|234.5
|-185
|+150
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|Tipico
|Jazz (-4.5)
|-
|-200
|+170
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Jazz vs. Spurs Betting Trends
- The Jazz score 117.1 points per game (sixth in the NBA) and give up 117.8 (24th in the league) for a -54 scoring differential overall.
- The Spurs are being outscored by 10.5 points per game, with a -787 scoring differential overall. They put up 112 points per game (25th in NBA), and give up 122.5 per contest (30th in league).
- The teams average 229.1 points per game combined, 4.9 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- Opponents of these teams score 240.3 points per game combined, 6.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Utah has compiled a 41-33-1 ATS record so far this year.
- San Antonio has compiled a 30-45-0 record against the spread this season.
Jazz and Spurs NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Jazz
|+100000
|+90000
|-
|Spurs
|-
|-
|+3000
Looking to place a futures bet on the Jazz? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.