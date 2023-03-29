The Sacramento Kings, Harrison Barnes included, match up versus the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.

In his most recent game, a 119-115 loss versus the Timberwolves, Barnes totaled 19 points.

If you'd like to place a wager on Barnes' props, we dive into his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Harrison Barnes Prop Bets vs. the Trail Blazers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 15.1 15.9 Rebounds 4.5 4.6 4.4 Assists -- 1.6 1.4 PRA 22.5 21.3 21.7 PR 20.5 19.7 20.3 3PM 1.5 1.6 1.7



Harrison Barnes Insights vs. the Trail Blazers

Barnes has taken 9.7 shots per game this season and made 4.6 per game, which account for 11.1% and 10.5%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 12.0% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.6 per game.

Barnes' opponents, the Trail Blazers, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 26th, averaging 100.8 possessions per game, while his Kings average 103.2 per game, which ranks 15th among NBA teams.

On defense, the Trail Blazers have allowed 116.3 points per game, which is 19th-best in the NBA.

On the glass, the Trail Blazers have given up 42.5 rebounds per contest, which puts them 11th in the NBA.

The Trail Blazers are the 27th-ranked team in the league, giving up 26.4 assists per game.

The Trail Blazers concede 12.2 made 3-pointers per game, 12th-ranked in the NBA.

Harrison Barnes vs. the Trail Blazers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/23/2023 24 15 2 2 1 0 1 10/19/2022 31 9 8 4 0 1 0

