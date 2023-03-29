Domantas Sabonis will take the court for the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, versus the Portland Trail Blazers.

In his previous game, a 119-115 loss against the Timberwolves, Sabonis had 24 points, 10 rebounds and four assists.

In this article, we look at Sabonis' available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Domantas Sabonis Prop Bets vs. the Trail Blazers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 19.5 19.2 20.2 Rebounds 12.5 12.5 13.1 Assists 7.5 7.2 8.5 PRA 39.5 38.9 41.8 PR 32.5 31.7 33.3 3PM 0.5 0.4 0.2



Domantas Sabonis Insights vs. the Trail Blazers

Sabonis is responsible for attempting 13.3% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 12.0 per game.

Sabonis' opponents, the Trail Blazers, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 26th, averaging 100.8 possessions per game, while his Kings average 103.2 per game, which ranks 15th among NBA teams.

Giving up 116.3 points per game, the Trail Blazers are the 19th-ranked team in the league defensively.

On the boards, the Trail Blazers are ranked 11th in the NBA, giving up 42.5 rebounds per contest.

The Trail Blazers are the 27th-ranked team in the league, conceding 26.4 assists per game.

Allowing 12.2 made 3-pointers per game, the Trail Blazers are the 12th-ranked team in the league.

Domantas Sabonis vs. the Trail Blazers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/23/2023 32 18 17 10 0 0 3 10/19/2022 33 13 4 5 0 1 1

