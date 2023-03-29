De'Aaron Fox will hope to make a difference for the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, against the Portland Trail Blazers.

In his last game, a 119-115 loss versus the Timberwolves, Fox had 29 points and six assists.

With prop bets available for Fox, let's examine some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

De'Aaron Fox Prop Bets vs. the Trail Blazers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 24.5 25.3 24.1 Rebounds 3.5 4.2 3.6 Assists 5.5 6.1 4.7 PRA 34.5 35.6 32.4 PR 28.5 29.5 27.7 3PM 1.5 1.7 2.4



De'Aaron Fox Insights vs. the Trail Blazers

Fox is responsible for taking 18.6% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 18.3 per game.

He's made 1.7 threes per game, or 10.9% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Fox's Kings average 103.2 possessions per game, which ranks 15th among NBA teams, while the Trail Blazers are one of the league's slowest with 100.8 possessions per contest.

The Trail Blazers allow 116.3 points per game, 19th-ranked in the NBA.

The Trail Blazers give up 42.5 rebounds per game, ranking 11th in the league.

Conceding 26.4 assists per game, the Trail Blazers are the 27th-ranked team in the league.

The Trail Blazers are the 12th-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, conceding 12.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

De'Aaron Fox vs. the Trail Blazers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/23/2023 26 31 3 3 2 0 1 10/19/2022 35 33 7 7 5 0 2

