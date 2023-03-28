The Edmonton Oilers (42-23-9) visit the Vegas Golden Knights (46-21-6), who have won four straight, on Tuesday, March 28 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, Hulu, SN1, and TVAS.

In the last 10 games, the Golden Knights have put up a record of 8-2-0. They have scored 39 goals, while their opponents have scored 27. They have gone on the power play 26 times during that span, and have capitalized with seven goals (26.9% of opportunities).

As hockey action continues, prepare for the contest by checking out which club we predict will capture the win in Tuesday's game.

Golden Knights vs. Oilers Predictions for Tuesday

Our model for this matchup calls for a final score of Golden Knights 4, Oilers 3.

Moneyline Pick: Golden Knights (+100)

Golden Knights (+100) Total Pick: Under (7)

Under (7) Computer Predicted Spread: Golden Knights (-0.8)

Golden Knights Splits and Trends

The Golden Knights have a record of 46-21-6 this season and are 12-6-18 in overtime games.

Vegas has earned 43 points (20-8-3) in its 31 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

This season the Golden Knights recorded just one goal in nine games and have gone 1-7-1 (three points).

Vegas has earned 12 points (4-10-4 record) this season when scoring exactly two goals .

The Golden Knights have scored more than two goals 44 times, earning 83 points from those matchups (41-2-1).

This season, Vegas has capitalized on a lone power-play goal in 23 games and picked up 32 points with a record of 16-7-0.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Vegas is 24-7-3 (51 points).

The Golden Knights' opponents have had more shots in 33 games. The Golden Knights finished 18-13-2 in those contests (38 points).

Oilers Rank Oilers AVG Golden Knights AVG Golden Knights Rank 1st 3.93 Goals Scored 3.26 15th 22nd 3.32 Goals Allowed 2.77 10th 6th 33.2 Shots 32 13th 20th 31.6 Shots Allowed 31.2 15th 1st 32.3% Power Play % 21.4% 16th 24th 75.3% Penalty Kill % 78.5% 19th

Golden Knights vs. Oilers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, Hulu, SN1, and TVAS

ESPN+, Hulu, SN1, and TVAS Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

