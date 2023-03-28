Golden Knights vs. Oilers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 8:46 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Edmonton Oilers (42-23-9) visit the Vegas Golden Knights (46-21-6), who have won four straight, on Tuesday, March 28 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, Hulu, SN1, and TVAS.
Golden Knights vs. Oilers Game Info
- When: Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, Hulu, SN1, and TVAS
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Oilers (-120)
|Golden Knights (+100)
|7
Golden Knights Betting Insights
- This season the Golden Knights have been an underdog 22 times, and won 14, or 63.6%, of those games.
- Vegas is 12-7 this season when entering a game as an underdog by +100 or more on the moneyline.
- The Golden Knights have a 50.0% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Vegas has combined with its opponent to score over 7 goals in 32 of 73 games this season.
Golden Knights vs. Oilers Rankings
|Oilers Total (Rank)
|Golden Knights Total (Rank)
|291 (1st)
|Goals
|238 (14th)
|246 (22nd)
|Goals Allowed
|202 (9th)
|82 (1st)
|Power Play Goals
|39 (24th)
|63 (28th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|37 (4th)
Golden Knights Advanced Stats
- Vegas has hit the over in six of its past 10 games.
- The Golden Knights total over the last 10 games is 0.6 goals fewer than the 7 over/under given for this matchup.
- Over the last 10 games, Golden Knights' games average 10.6 goals, 1.9 goals higher than their season-long per-game average.
- The Golden Knights have the league's 14th-ranked scoring offense (238 total goals, 3.3 per game).
- The Golden Knights are one of the toughest defensive units in the league this season, conceding 202 goals (2.8 per game) to rank ninth.
- Their +36 goal differential is ninth-best in the league.
