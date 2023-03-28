The Edmonton Oilers (42-23-9) visit the Vegas Golden Knights (46-21-6), who have won four straight, on Tuesday, March 28 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, Hulu, SN1, and TVAS.

Golden Knights vs. Oilers Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, Hulu, SN1, and TVAS

ESPN+, Hulu, SN1, and TVAS Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Favorite Underdog Total Oilers (-120) Golden Knights (+100) 7

Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today

Golden Knights Betting Insights

This season the Golden Knights have been an underdog 22 times, and won 14, or 63.6%, of those games.

Vegas is 12-7 this season when entering a game as an underdog by +100 or more on the moneyline.

The Golden Knights have a 50.0% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Vegas has combined with its opponent to score over 7 goals in 32 of 73 games this season.

Golden Knights vs. Oilers Rankings

Oilers Total (Rank) Golden Knights Total (Rank) 291 (1st) Goals 238 (14th) 246 (22nd) Goals Allowed 202 (9th) 82 (1st) Power Play Goals 39 (24th) 63 (28th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 37 (4th)

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Golden Knights with DraftKings.

Golden Knights Advanced Stats

Vegas has hit the over in six of its past 10 games.

The Golden Knights total over the last 10 games is 0.6 goals fewer than the 7 over/under given for this matchup.

Over the last 10 games, Golden Knights' games average 10.6 goals, 1.9 goals higher than their season-long per-game average.

The Golden Knights have the league's 14th-ranked scoring offense (238 total goals, 3.3 per game).

The Golden Knights are one of the toughest defensive units in the league this season, conceding 202 goals (2.8 per game) to rank ninth.

Their +36 goal differential is ninth-best in the league.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.