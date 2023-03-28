The Edmonton Oilers will travel to face the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday, March 28, with the Golden Knights victorious in four consecutive games.

Check out the Oilers-Golden Knights matchup on ESPN+, Hulu, SN1, and TVAS.

Oilers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

ESPN+, Hulu, SN1, and TVAS Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Golden Knights vs. Oilers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 3/25/2023 Oilers Golden Knights 4-3 (F/OT) VEG 1/14/2023 Golden Knights Oilers 4-3 EDM 11/19/2022 Oilers Golden Knights 4-3 (F/OT) EDM

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

The Golden Knights have one of the top defenses in the league, giving up 202 total goals (2.8 per game), ninth in the league.

With 238 goals (3.3 per game), the Golden Knights have the NHL's 14th-ranked offense.

In their last 10 matchups, the Golden Knights are 8-2-0 to earn 90.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Golden Knights have given up 2.7 goals per game (27 total) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.9 goals-per-game average (39 total) during that span.

Golden Knights Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jack Eichel 60 27 31 58 47 44 46.5% Chandler Stephenson 73 13 42 55 26 55 58.4% Jonathan Marchessault 67 24 28 52 20 35 38.5% Reilly Smith 72 24 27 51 36 26 57.1% William Karlsson 73 13 35 48 29 39 55.6%

Oilers Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Oilers are allowing 246 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 22nd in NHL play.

The Oilers lead the NHL with 291 total goals (3.9 per game).

In the last 10 contests, the Oilers are 8-1-1 (85.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Oilers have allowed 33 goals (3.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have put up 43 goals during that time.

Oilers Key Players