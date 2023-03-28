How to Watch the Golden Knights vs. Oilers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 28
The Edmonton Oilers will travel to face the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday, March 28, with the Golden Knights victorious in four consecutive games.
Check out the Oilers-Golden Knights matchup on ESPN+, Hulu, SN1, and TVAS.
Oilers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, Hulu, SN1, and TVAS
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
Golden Knights vs. Oilers Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|3/25/2023
|Oilers
|Golden Knights
|4-3 (F/OT) VEG
|1/14/2023
|Golden Knights
|Oilers
|4-3 EDM
|11/19/2022
|Oilers
|Golden Knights
|4-3 (F/OT) EDM
Golden Knights Stats & Trends
- The Golden Knights have one of the top defenses in the league, giving up 202 total goals (2.8 per game), ninth in the league.
- With 238 goals (3.3 per game), the Golden Knights have the NHL's 14th-ranked offense.
- In their last 10 matchups, the Golden Knights are 8-2-0 to earn 90.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive end, the Golden Knights have given up 2.7 goals per game (27 total) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.9 goals-per-game average (39 total) during that span.
Golden Knights Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jack Eichel
|60
|27
|31
|58
|47
|44
|46.5%
|Chandler Stephenson
|73
|13
|42
|55
|26
|55
|58.4%
|Jonathan Marchessault
|67
|24
|28
|52
|20
|35
|38.5%
|Reilly Smith
|72
|24
|27
|51
|36
|26
|57.1%
|William Karlsson
|73
|13
|35
|48
|29
|39
|55.6%
Oilers Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Oilers are allowing 246 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 22nd in NHL play.
- The Oilers lead the NHL with 291 total goals (3.9 per game).
- In the last 10 contests, the Oilers are 8-1-1 (85.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Oilers have allowed 33 goals (3.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have put up 43 goals during that time.
Oilers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Connor McDavid
|74
|60
|80
|140
|73
|71
|51.3%
|Leon Draisaitl
|72
|46
|68
|114
|93
|70
|54.7%
|Ryan Nugent-Hopkins
|74
|34
|57
|91
|29
|49
|45.3%
|Zach Hyman
|71
|32
|45
|77
|30
|31
|50%
|Darnell Nurse
|74
|9
|31
|40
|74
|38
|-
