The Edmonton Oilers will travel to face the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday, March 28, with the Golden Knights victorious in four consecutive games.

Check out the Oilers-Golden Knights matchup on ESPN+, Hulu, SN1, and TVAS.

Oilers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, Hulu, SN1, and TVAS
  • Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Golden Knights vs. Oilers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
3/25/2023 Oilers Golden Knights 4-3 (F/OT) VEG
1/14/2023 Golden Knights Oilers 4-3 EDM
11/19/2022 Oilers Golden Knights 4-3 (F/OT) EDM

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

  • The Golden Knights have one of the top defenses in the league, giving up 202 total goals (2.8 per game), ninth in the league.
  • With 238 goals (3.3 per game), the Golden Knights have the NHL's 14th-ranked offense.
  • In their last 10 matchups, the Golden Knights are 8-2-0 to earn 90.0% of the possible points.
  • Over on the defensive end, the Golden Knights have given up 2.7 goals per game (27 total) in those 10 outings.
  • They are scoring at a 3.9 goals-per-game average (39 total) during that span.

Golden Knights Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Jack Eichel 60 27 31 58 47 44 46.5%
Chandler Stephenson 73 13 42 55 26 55 58.4%
Jonathan Marchessault 67 24 28 52 20 35 38.5%
Reilly Smith 72 24 27 51 36 26 57.1%
William Karlsson 73 13 35 48 29 39 55.6%

Oilers Stats & Trends

  • Defensively, the Oilers are allowing 246 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 22nd in NHL play.
  • The Oilers lead the NHL with 291 total goals (3.9 per game).
  • In the last 10 contests, the Oilers are 8-1-1 (85.0% of possible points).
  • Defensively, the Oilers have allowed 33 goals (3.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.
  • They have put up 43 goals during that time.

Oilers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Connor McDavid 74 60 80 140 73 71 51.3%
Leon Draisaitl 72 46 68 114 93 70 54.7%
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins 74 34 57 91 29 49 45.3%
Zach Hyman 71 32 45 77 30 31 50%
Darnell Nurse 74 9 31 40 74 38 -

