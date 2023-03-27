Trey Lyles plus his Sacramento Kings teammates face off versus the Minnesota Timberwolves at 10:00 PM ET on Monday.

Lyles, in his most recent action, had 10 points in a 121-113 win over the Jazz.

Below, we look at Lyles' stats and trends to help you find the most appealing prop bets.

Trey Lyles Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 7.8 9.4 Rebounds 4.5 3.9 4.6 Assists -- 0.9 1.4 PRA -- 12.6 15.4 PR 11.5 11.7 14 3PM 0.5 1.2 1.5



Looking to bet on one or more of Trey Lyles' player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Trey Lyles Insights vs. the Timberwolves

Lyles is responsible for taking 5.5% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 5.4 per game.

He's connected on 1.2 threes per game, or 7.6% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Lyles' Kings average 103.3 possessions per game, which ranks 14th among NBA teams, while the Timberwolves are one of the league's fastest, ranking sixth with 104.2 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Timberwolves are ranked 18th in the league, giving up 116.1 points per game.

Allowing 44.6 rebounds per contest, the Timberwolves are the 23rd-ranked squad in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Timberwolves are 13th in the NBA, giving up 25.1 per game.

Conceding 12.7 made 3-pointers per game, the Timberwolves are the 22nd-ranked team in the NBA.

Trey Lyles vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/4/2023 19 15 8 1 3 1 0 1/30/2023 16 11 3 1 1 0 1 1/28/2023 12 2 2 0 0 0 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Lyles or any of his Kings teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.